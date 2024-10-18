South Africa: Dedicated Team Dispatched to Mandeni After Another N2 Highway Crash

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, has dispatched a highly dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to Mandeni, following another horrific accident on the N2 highway involving a truck and a car.

The accident on Wednesday occurred at the same spot where eight people lost their lives last Friday morning. During the crash on Wednesday, the driver of a light motor vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Duma said the department has decided to have a wreath laying ceremony on Thursday at the crash site.

"As an executive authority assigned to lead this department, I have decided to set aside time over the next four days of mourning to personally comfort and support the families of the eight victims of the horrific accident on the N2 in Mandeni.

"Working with a dedicated team from the department, we will be with the families from the mortuary, to their homes, right to the cemeteries where the victims [of last week's crash] will be laid to rest," Duma said.

Duma commended senior religious leaders, relatives and neighbours who have offered to join provincial government in supporting the bereaved families.

Highly trained clinicians have been arranged to provide psycho-social services during this period of grief.

"Working with the Mayor of Ilembe District Municipality, Thobani Shandu, and the Mayor of Mandeni Local Municipality, Thabani Mdlalose, we have finalised all preparations for the memorial service and mass funeral," Duma said.

A wreath laying service will be held on Thursday at the accident scene between Bridges 17 and 19 in Mandeni N2. The memorial service will be held on Friday morning at eMaRomeni Sports Field in Mandeni Local Municipality.

Duma said the department, together with the families of the deceased, will during the memorial service provide details of the funeral service, scheduled to take place on Saturday and the mass funeral scheduled to take place on Sunday.