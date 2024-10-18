South Africa: Shelter Indaba Addresses Needs of Trafficking Survivors

Participants at the 4th National Shelter Indaba have stressed the urgent need for enhanced training for non-profit organisations (NPOs) working with victims of trafficking.

The Department of Social Development, in partnership with the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA), is hosting the 4th National Shelter Indaba, which is currently underway in Sandton, in Johannesburg.

During discussions at the two-day event, the conversation centred on addressing cultural and language barriers to better support survivors.

Stories of survivors from South Africa and the USA underscored the emotional and psychological challenges victims face, with many forming complex emotional bonds with their traffickers due to traumatic childhood experiences.

A participant from Mpumalanga province, in a region near the border that often receives victims from neighbouring countries, underscored the importance of addressing the specific needs of these individuals.

Citing insights from a presentation made by an official at the Department of Social Development on the plight of trafficking victims, the participant highlighted that capacity building is crucial for training NPOs working with survivors.

She said many victims come from different countries, and cultural differences can create barriers, particularly in relation to language and dietary preferences. As a result, victims may feel unwelcome and could potentially return to their traffickers.

The participant said addressing these barriers is essential to fostering a supportive environment that encourages healing and recovery.

"Individuals arrive traumatised and lack essential resources. Furthermore, the lack of documentation often leads to additional trauma when law enforcement intervenes, as undocumented victims can be arrested rather than helped.

"We must advocate for a system that prioritises healing and support over punitive measures," she urged, calling for a more compassionate approach that recognises the vulnerabilities of trafficking survivors.

The Social Work Policy Manager for Victim Empowerment and Gender-Based Violence at the Department of Social Development, Buti Kulwane, presented a compelling discourse on the pressing issue of sex trafficking.

His insights were framed by two poignant stories, one from South Africa and another from the United States, illustrating the complex realities faced by victims of this crime.

In South Africa, Kulwane recounted the harrowing story of a young girl sold into exploitation by a family member.

Over time, she found herself trapped in a cycle of trafficking and abuse. Alarmingly, her pleas for help went unheard during interventions, and she was repeatedly returned to her exploiters. Her rescue finally came through a community organisation that provided persistent support and advocacy.

Across the Atlantic, the story of a young woman in Mechanicsburg, USA, showcased the importance of community support in recovery. Volunteers from a local NGO formed trusting relationships with exploited individuals, becoming crucial sources of emotional support. With encouragement from these volunteers, the young woman began to envision a life beyond her situation, seeking freedom from the trauma that had defined her daily existence.

Commonalities between these two victims were noted, highlighting their vulnerabilities rooted in adverse childhood experiences.

"For many, love and connection were distorted by negative experiences, creating powerful emotional bonds that are difficult to break," Kulwane explained.

He said the psychological barriers formed in their early years made rescue feel like a miraculous turning point.

The lasting effects of trauma on cognitive function and emotional regulation were also discussed. Survivors often struggle with concentration and emotional management, complicating their recovery journey.

"These changes in brain function mean that survivors may react impulsively and find it hard to engage in supportive environments," Kulwane stated, adding that the path to recovery is fraught with challenges.

Both women had to be relocated for their safety, as their former traffickers posed ongoing threats.

He said the first year of freedom was particularly tough, with the urge to return to familiar situations looming large.

Kulwane emphasised the critical role of caregivers who, through patience and understanding, helped these survivors rebuild trust and learn to manage their emotions.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing feelings of guilt and shame that survivors often carry.

"It is vital for them to understand that they were victims of exploitation, not inherently to blame," he noted.

He urged that caregivers should focus on the strengths and resilience of survivors, empowering them on their path to healing.

He shed light on the control tactics employed by traffickers, which include manipulation and isolation.

"Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities such as economic hardship and low maturity levels, tailoring their methods to the individual victim and circumstances," he explained.