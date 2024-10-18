South Africa: North West Government to Take Service Delivery Programmes to Communities

The North West Provincial Government will provide services to residents of several municipalities on Friday, 18 October 2024, as part of its Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded.

Communities that are expected to benefit tomorrow include Manamakgoteng, Modderkuil, Mabele-a-pudi, Ledig, Mogwase, Segakwaneng in Moses Kotane Local Municipality and others that fall under Moses Kotane Local Municipality and Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

According to the provincial government, this all-encompassing service delivery programme will be led by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi.

He will be joined by MECs for different provincial departments, the local and district municipalities' Executive Mayors, and the local traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

Tomorrow's programme will include the handing over of school furniture, comprising 160 chairs and 80 tables, as well as five chairs and tables for teachers, at Okomelang Primary School in Sandfontein, near Mogwase.

In keeping with the Department of Social Development's undertaking to support and strengthen the qualifying non-profit organisations' capability to provide services to the needy, three non-profit organisations, namely Lesedi Modderkuil Home Based Care, Arise and Shine and Ithuso Disability Community Centre, will each receive a dummy cheque worth over R500 000.

The Rooikraal brick-making company, located in Rooikraal village, near Mogwase, will be presented with a voucher to confirm that their products meet the requirements set by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).

This, the provincial government said, is part of the provincial government's small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) product development programme that seeks to promote compliance with industry standards.

In addition, two more local female farmers will be given bulls in line with the provincial government's broader strategy to empower women in agriculture.

A crop farmer from Legogelo village will receive bags of sunflower seeds and diesel as part of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Crop Massification Programme.

Vegetable seedlings and garden tools will also be handed over to Modderkuil Clinic and Lesedi Modderkuil Edu Care.

Also, three completed RDP houses will be handed over to beneficiaries from Mabele-a-pudi village, while 10 title deeds will be handed over to beneficiaries from Madikwe.

Some of the public services to be delivered as constant features of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme include compliance inspection of local tuck shops and taverns, patching of potholes and blading of identified gravel roads.

The team will also provide consumer education, mass registration of the indigent, registration for social support services, and registration and updating of local business details on the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

They will do health screening, clearing of illegal dump sites, agricultural advisory services and handing over of sports equipment and attire to identified local sporting teams.

The North West Provincial Government is also expected to roll out similar programmes to other district municipalities in the coming weeks.