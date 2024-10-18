South Africa: Minister Leads Charge for Ethical Leadership in Local Government

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged municipal councils to adopt the new Code for Ethical Leadership in Local Government and submit their resolutions to the MECs responsible for local government.

This comes after the Minister jointly signed a circular with the South African Local Government Association (Salga), President Bheki Stofile.

The Minister has further urged councils to implement the code swiftly, with a clear timeframe for action.

Launched in March 2024 during the Local Government Summit on Ethical Leadership, the code was developed through the Local Government Ethical Leadership Initiative (LGELI) in partnership with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Ethics Institute, Salga, and the Moral Regeneration Movement.

"The code is a cornerstone of the Local Government Anti-Corruption Strategy, aiming to build a sector committed to ethical standards, service delivery, and good governance.

"It addresses corruption head-on, ensuring incidents are dealt with swiftly and justly while embedding a professional culture of ethics within municipalities," the statement read.

Unlike the code of conduct for councillors or municipal staff, the department said this one provides local government leaders with guidance on navigating key issues that impact ethical governance, creating well-governed and effective municipalities.

It also applies to both the political and administrative municipal leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the code to truly make a difference, it must become central to municipal discourse and be adopted by municipalities nationwide. Its principles must be consistently implemented by municipal leaders," Hlabisa explained.

Last year, the then Minister of CoGTA, Thembi Simelane, launched the Code for Ethical Leadership in Local Government and said this was an indication of the department's commitment to fostering a just, inclusive, and transformed society through effective and efficient functioning municipalities.

"The collaboration by the State and non-State actors reaffirms that collaboration and shared responsibilities are key to addressing challenges faced by local government.

"Through this partnership, government is not only taking a stand against unethical conduct and corruption but also promoting a collaborative approach to governance that is essential for sustainable development," Hlabisa said.