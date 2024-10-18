South Africa: Inaugural Meeting of the GNU Clearing House Gets Off to a Good Start

The inaugural meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU) clearing house mechanism, which was established to resolve policy disagreements within the 10-member parties, got off to a good start.

This is according to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, convened the virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Office of the Deputy President will serve as the Secretariat of the GNU clearing house mechanism.

The clearing house mechanism was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

According to the Presidency, the meeting welcomed the draft terms of reference and agreed that these be finalised in the next meeting to be held in Parliament on Thursday, 24 October.

The meeting will receive reports on preparations for South Africa's Presidency of the G20 meeting, which will be hosted in the country next year; preparations for the National Dialogue, and policy challenges such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

Last month, President Ramaphosa signed the Bill into law but delayed by three months the implementation of clauses 4 and 5, which deal with school admissions and language, to make room for more discussion and deliberations after it received some opposition.

"The meeting will also deal with challenges at the provincial and local government level, and it was appreciated that contradictions are inevitable in coalition governments, and that learning from countries that have such coalitions is the best mechanism to employ towards achieving the goals set out in the statement of intent, and achieving the three strategic priorities of the GNU," a statement released after the meeting said.

The three strategic priorities include driving inclusive growth and job creation; reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental State.

The meeting was attended by Minister Maropene Ramakgopa and Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli from the African National Congress, Minister Dean Mcpherson from the Democratic Alliance and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa from Inkatha Freedom Party.

Also in attendance was Brett Herron from the GOOD Party; Apa Pooe from the Pan Africanist Congress; Dr Corne Mulder from Freedom Front Plus; Kenny Kunene from Patriotic Alliance; Kabelo Gwamanda from Al Jama-Ah and Makashule Gana from Rise Mzansi.

An apology from Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa from the United Democratic Movement was noted.

The Presidency said the clearing house mechanism will not override Cabinet decisions, as the Cabinet remains the final decision-making body in government. However, it will ensure that all GNU signatories develop a common understanding of critical policy matters.

In addition to the mechanism, the Presidency said it was resolved that a Technical Committee be further established. It will serve as a processing channel for matters of divergence within the GNU.

This means that this mechanism will establish the Political Leaders' Forum of parties who signed the statement of intent.