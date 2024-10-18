Uganda: Students Tipped On Menstrual Hygiene and Management

This initiative, launched at Kids Pioneer Primary School and funded by the Kids of Africa Organization, aims to equip learners--particularly girls--with the knowledge and skills to improve menstrual hygiene.

Students, including those with disabilities and orphans, have been educated on personal hygiene and menstrual management both at school and home, as part of the "Days for Girls" campaign.

The campaign specifically addresses the challenges faced by girls in low-resource settings, where access to proper menstrual management tools is limited.

During the launch, participants were trained on making reusable sanitary pads, focusing on students from low-income families and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The training also sought to dismantle the stigma and taboos surrounding menstruation, empowering girls to manage their cycles confidently.

Esbern Buldolfsen, Deputy National Director at Kids of Africa, revealed that over 200 girls from Bwerenga and Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District have already benefited from the project.

They have been empowered with essential health education and skills to manage menstrual hygiene.

"This initiative aims to improve menstrual health, reduce absenteeism among girls during their menstrual periods, and boost self-esteem and confidence," Buldolfsen said.

He further highlighted the importance of gender equality, noting that young boys are also being trained to live harmoniously with girls, helping to reduce stigma around menstruation.

Emmanuel Turyatinga, one of the trainers, stressed the need for inclusivity, saying, "We have trained both girls and boys to embrace inclusivity. We want to see them continue supporting each other, even as they grow older and face similar challenges."

Ahmed Mwesige, Head of Social Work at Kids of Africa, emphasized that the organization prioritizes giving back to the community through such educational initiatives.

"Many of these children come from poor families that cannot afford sanitary pads. This initiative teaches young girls how to make reusable pads, which is especially important for students living in fishing communities and remote areas far from health centers."

The "Days for Girls" initiative plays a critical role in promoting menstrual equity, education, and empowerment.

By supporting such programs, Uganda can create a more inclusive and healthier environment for girls across the country.