Uganda to Celebrate International White Cane Day With Inclusive Initiatives

Uganda is preparing to celebrate International White Cane Day on November 17, 2024, under the theme "A White Cane for Every Blind Person."

The initiative, spearheaded by Hon. Asamo Hellen Grace, Minister of State for Disability Affairs, is aimed at raising awareness about the rights and mobility needs of visually impaired individuals.

Minister Grace emphasized the importance of the day, saying, "The theme highlights the need for commitment to create a safer and more inclusive environment for every Ugandan, including persons with visual impairment."

She called on the public to prioritize the meaningful inclusion of visually impaired individuals in all sectors of society.

A key part of the celebrations will be the "RUN FOR THE BLIND" marathon, which aims to engage the public in supporting mobility for persons with visual impairments.

This year's target is to raise funds to provide 10,000 white canes, which are essential tools that empower individuals with blindness to navigate independently.

White canes serve as crucial mobility aids worldwide, enhancing both guidance and confidence in daily activities.

The minister outlined the different types of canes and their role in promoting independence among the visually impaired.

According to statistics, the need for such initiatives is urgent. The World Health Organization reports that 2.2 billion people globally experience some form of visual impairment, with Africa accounting for around 26.3 million of these cases.

In Uganda, a 2014 UBOS report indicated that 2.1 million out of 6.4 million persons with disabilities are visually impaired, comprising 33.2% of the country's disabled population.

Minister Grace reiterated Uganda's commitment to disability inclusion, pointing out that the country has ratified key international agreements like the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the African Union Protocol.

She also highlighted Uganda's achievements in supporting visually impaired individuals, such as the establishment of 37 special primary schools and 20 secondary schools for children with visual impairments.

Marathon participants can register via MTN MoMo using Code 710075 or Airtel Pay Code 4370414, with kits priced at Shs25,000.

The event will begin at 6:00 AM on November 17 at Kati Kati Grounds, Lugogo. The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among, will serve as the Chief Runner, and the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

Proceeds from the marathon will go towards providing white canes for children, youths, and women with visual impairments, supporting the goal of ensuring "a white cane for every blind person."

This initiative underscores Uganda's ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity and empower individuals with visual impairments to live independent and fulfilling lives.