Uganda: Rotary Club of Kampala Welcomes New Members to Its Timeless Tradition

In a ceremony brimming with enthusiasm and commitment, the Rotary Club of Kampala--Uganda's oldest and most esteemed service club--inducted two new members, bringing fresh perspectives and renewed energy to its long-standing legacy of community service.

Founded in 1956, the club remains a beacon of hope and service, upholding the enduring values of fellowship, integrity, and humanitarianism.

The induction ceremony, held in Kampala, attracted Rotarians and distinguished guests from various sectors, reflecting the club's deep commitment to both local initiatives and global causes.

The new members, upon taking their oaths, joined a distinguished lineage of changemakers who have spent decades improving lives through projects focused on health, education, and sustainable development.

A highlight of the evening was the inspiring address by past District Governor Stephen Mwanje, a well-known social entrepreneur. He urged the new members to embrace innovation and take bold actions.

"Rotary is not just about meetings and fellowship--it's about making a real difference. Each of you brings unique skills and perspectives that can help address both local and global challenges," Mwanje remarked.

As the Rotary Club of Kampala embarks on this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to promote goodwill, peace, and understanding across borders.

With fresh faces and renewed passion, the future looks promising, ensuring that the spirit of service endures through every generation.

The newly inducted members now join an esteemed group of individuals committed to transforming Uganda and beyond, living by the club's motto: "We create a positive change." Here's to new beginnings and endless possibilities!