Uganda: Entebbe's St Agnes School Goes Green With Shs418m Solar Power

St Agnes Primary School in Entebbe has made a significant leap towards sustainability with the successful installation of solar power photovoltaic (PV) systems.

This project, worth Shs 418 million, aims to revolutionize the school's energy use while promoting environmental sustainability.

The installation includes three distinct PV systems: a 20KW (13kWp) array and two 10KW (7.7kWp) systems, which are now fully operational.

These systems harness solar energy to meet the power needs of classrooms and administrative offices, reducing reliance on traditional electricity sources.

This groundbreaking project was made possible through a collaborative effort involving Entebbe Municipal Council, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and Green Power International Ltd., with funding from the European Union.

It marks a pivotal step in driving sustainability and innovation in Entebbe Municipality.

Edson Masereka, Business Development Manager at KCCA, praised the initiative, saying it reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, community development, and educational excellence.

"The completion of the solar power PV systems at St. Agnes Primary School represents a triumph of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. It will greatly benefit the institution and its learners by improving the academic sector," Masereka said.

He added that this project is also being implemented in other schools, including one in Nansana, with the goal of reducing electricity costs.

"For example, St. Agnes Primary School was spending close to Shs 1,200,000 per month on electricity bills, and we believe this project will alleviate that burden," he explained.

Sister Jane Francis Nassali, the Head Teacher of St. Agnes Primary School, expressed her gratitude to the project coordinators.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to KCCA, Green Power International Ltd., and everyone involved in making this project a success. Together, we have laid the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future--one powered by the sun," she said.

The solar project will benefit over 920 learners at the school by reducing the carbon footprint and energy costs, while also enhancing the educational experience through reliable access to electricity. It stands as a model of sustainable development in the community.

Baluku Benjamin, Project Manager at Green Power International Ltd., emphasized the importance of embracing solar energy.

"This is a step closer to a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Our advanced solar energy systems also enable users to monitor and evaluate the system performance through mobile gadgets," he noted.

The project, which began in 2019, is expected to inspire other government agencies, institutions, and organizations to adopt solar energy as a path towards a sustainable future.