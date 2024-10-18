Uganda: Call for Inclusive Legislation to Support Visually Impaired in Uganda

The group emphasized the significant challenges faced by the visually impaired in navigating urban areas and called for the use of technology to ease their movement.

A coalition of science innovators has urged lawmakers to introduce legislation mandating inclusive features in public spaces to better support individuals with visual impairments.

The group emphasized the significant challenges faced by the visually impaired in navigating urban areas and called for the use of technology to ease their movement.

Kayima Henry, Operations Manager at Ultra Mobility Innovators, pointed out the lack of accommodations for visually impaired persons, especially in public infrastructure.

"We discovered that they are not considered in street and building designs. Can we use technology to help someone who is crossing a zebra crossing?" Kayima asked.

The coalition recommended installing audible signals at crosswalks, traffic lights, and zebra crossings to ensure safer and more accessible navigation for the visually impaired.

Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Hellen Grace Asamo, acknowledged the gap in government planning when it comes to incorporating innovations that cater to people with disabilities.

She stressed the need for collaborative efforts across ministries and highlighted the importance of advocating for budget allocations to prioritize inclusivity.

"While the government has not fully embraced these innovations, there is a clear need to work with other ministries and ensure inclusivity is embedded in our strategies," Minister Asamo said.

She added that raising public awareness and pushing for legislation that enforces inclusive features, such as audible signals at zebra crossings, is essential.

Kayima emphasized that these features are urgently needed.

"If someone is crossing a zebra crossing, they may not see the light. Can we add a sound to indicate when it's safe to cross?" he suggested.

With over 2.1 million visually impaired individuals in Uganda, the coalition is calling for immediate action to integrate assistive technologies into urban planning.

Minister Asamo stressed that creating awareness and enacting inclusive policies will enable visually impaired individuals to become productive members of society, contributing to the country's economy.

The coalition's efforts are aimed at bridging the gap between existing technologies and their implementation, ensuring that Uganda's public spaces are accessible to all.