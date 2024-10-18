Uganda: Okello, Kariisa Goals Send Vipers to the Summit

Allan Okello opened the scoring for the Venoms from the spot on 33 minute before Milton Kariisa doubled the money and ensured of the maximum points shortly after the hour mark.

Vipers climbed to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the first time since the tailend of last season following a 2-0 victory over Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso.

In a wet and cold early afternoon on Thursday, the Purple Sharks could not navigate the waters in their own backyard.

Allan Okello opened the scoring for the Venoms from the spot on 33 minute before Milton Kariisa doubled the money and ensured of the maximum points shortly after the hour mark.

A third win in five games after their opening-day defeat by NEC takes the Venoms to 10 points - level with KCCA albeit with the latter having a game at hand.

Two defeats on the bounce for Wakiso leaves the Purple Sharks on seven points in eighth place after five games.

Vipers impatient owner Lawrence Mulindwa suspended head coach Nikola Kavazovic for a week following a difficult start to his tenure at the club.

But the results from the whip Mulindwa cracked at St Mary's appear to be steadying the ship.

The Venoms next play newly-promoted Police on October 25, two days after Wakiso Giants have visited NEC to attempt to arrest the rot.