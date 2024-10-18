Rwanda: What Next After Closure of Nyamirambo Cemetery?

The City of Kigali has directed residents to use alternative burial sites following the closure of Nyamirambo cemetery in Nyarugenge District.

A letter from Nyamirambo Sector Executive Secretary, Claudine Uwera, addressed to RIP Company Ltd, the cemetery's managers, ordered its closure, citing that it had reached full capacity.

The letter revealed that inspectors discovered the cemetery users had begun encroaching on the road buffer zone due to insufficient burial space. It also mentioned that RIP Company Ltd had previously been warned but failed to address the issue.

"The cemetery managers were repeatedly warned and given recommendations, but they did not comply," the letter stated.

The inspection team, which included land use experts from Nyarugenge District, confirmed the cemetery had no remaining burial space, prompting the closure.

Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, the spokesperson for the City of Kigali, confirmed the closure, saying, "Nyamirambo cemetery is full. Those who were using it came from various parts of the city and should now opt for other cemeteries nearby."

An official from RIP Company Ltd claimed they were unaware of encroaching on the road buffer zone, as they did not use GPS for measurements. They also argued there was still some available space for burials as recently as September 24.

Push for a Vertical Burial System

With land becoming increasingly scarce in Rwanda due to population growth and urbanization, authorities are advocating for the implementation of a "vertical burial system." This method involves multi-level graves, allowing several individuals to be buried in the same tomb to save space.

In April 2024, members of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs called for the adoption of this system. Current laws allow for multiple bodies to be buried in a single tomb through coffin stacking, provided the top coffin is placed at least two meters deep. However, the practice has not gained much traction in Rwanda's cemeteries.

The scarcity of burial plots is an ongoing issue in many districts, with some areas, such as Rusororo cemetery, already expanding into wetlands. In an effort to address this, the City of Kigali has spent Rwf1.2 billion to expand Rusororo cemetery to nearby hillsides.

Cremation

Cremation has been proposed as a solution to ease the pressure on burial spaces, but cultural resistance and the lack of crematorium facilities remain significant obstacles. Currently, the Hindu Mandal Crematorium is the only such facility in Rwanda, though it falls short of modern standards.

Lawmakers have urged the government to invest in crematoriums to attract private investors and provide alternative burial options. Despite these calls, public adoption of cremation has been slow due to cultural attitudes.

A Ban on Concrete Tombs?

The Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) is also pushing for a ban on using cement and tiles for tombs, which can slow the natural decomposition of bodies and prevent the efficient reuse of land. By using biodegradable materials, the government hopes to optimize land use for future burials.

The law governing the organization and use of cemeteries, which was enacted in 2013, may soon be amended to address the growing scarcity of burial grounds in Rwanda.