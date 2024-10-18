Rwanda: APR Women Shift Focus On Volleyball League Title Defense

After winning the 2024 Nyerere International Volleyball tournament in Moshi, Tanzania, APR women volleyball club have now turned their focus on retaining the domestic league title.

Pater Kamasa's side face Police Women in the opening match of the national volleyball league which kicks off Friday, October 18 at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

"We need to give our best this year to win the title and represent Rwanda in next year's Africa Club Championships again," Kamasa told Times Sport.

Also read:APR teams lift 2024 Nyerere volleyball championship

APR women will have no time to rest as they begin the league campaign on Friday, just four days after lifting the Nyerere Cup after seeing off Tanzania Prisons in three sets (25-20, 25-23 and 25-21) in the final to finish the campaign unbeaten.

"The Nyerere tournament was a good experience for us and, if we want to keep our level up, we need to win our upcoming league matches. We will try to finish in the top four so that we can make it to the playoffs," the former Rwanda Revenue Authority coach said.

"We have to build a better team and, with the coaching staff we have, we can achieve more. We want to win titles of every competition we participate in this season and this is only the beginning."

APR will be looking to add another title in the cabinet after winning four trophies in 2024 including the league title, Kayumba Memorial Tournament and Genocide Memorial Tournament.