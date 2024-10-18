Rwanda: Comedian Kibonge Opens Up On His Secret Battle With Childhood Illness

Emmanuel Mugisha, better known by his stage name Clapton Kibonge, is a multitalented comedian with a career spanning over a decade in the industry.

The devoted husband and father of three has long battled a serious lung disease that instilled in him a profound fear of death. This struggle persisted until January 2024, when he underwent surgery that restored his hope for life.

Kibonge concealed his illness from the public, worried that disclosing it would discourage those around him and affect his career as a public figure. As the eldest sibling and first grandson in his family, he felt a significant responsibility to be a role model.

He shared these sentiments with The New Times, expressing how his cheerful persona was integral to his identity and how he wished to maintain it.

Nature of the disease

Kibonge's health issues first emerged in primary school, it began with stomach pains, bloating, and a severe cough among other symptoms. As his condition worsened, he began to seek relief through traditional medicine.

"It was the persistent cough that resulted to the damage to my left lung, I entered a cycle of permanent treatments, often being hospitalised for weeks to combat infections and complications," the comedian recalls.

For years, financial constraints and fear of surgical risks kept him from seeking necessary medical intervention.

"I even cancelled my studies because I felt I had no future; I thought I could die at any moment."

Educational sacrifices

During his schooling, Kibonge faced significant challenges due to his health. He had to adhere to strict dietary restrictions and, as a boarding student, the demands proved overwhelming.

Ultimately, he decided to drop out in second year of his university studies after learning that his brother had been expelled from high school for not paying school fees. He felt compelled to support his family after admitting he had no future of his own.

"I lived as a passenger, always aware that anything could happen any time. I felt like I needed to accomplish as much as possible before my life ended," he said.

This urgency led him to make hasty decisions, including marriage and attempts to build a house to secure a future for his family.

"At one point, I even considered asking a woman to have a child without any notion of love," Kibonge admitted.

The mask of happiness

Despite his struggles, Kibonge maintained a facade of happiness.

He said, "People who know me can attest that I never missed a comedy show, not only to perform but also in other comedians' shows to find joy and laughter."

However, the weight of his illness often overshadowed his performances. He learned to suppress his worries to avoid being perceived as "untalented."

"I craved happiness. I wanted someone to entertain me and make me laugh," he said.

The comedy star never travelled outside Rwanda like many of his peers who fly abroad to perform. He declined numerous opportunities to perform abroad, fearing that colder climates would exacerbate his condition.

"I turned down many invitations because I feared that the cold, especially in snowy countries, could be fatal for me," he explained.

Kibonge also missed out on pursuing a career in journalism, recognising it as a talent of his but fearing the confined spaces of studios and the early mornings required for the job.

A facade of strength

Throughout his journey, Kibonge refused to display any signs of weakness. He maintained a calm exterior and always tried to appear strong.

"I remember only once mentioning that I was tired, but that was a passing thought rather than an admission of weakness," he said.

Even when his illness caused him to be late for work, he took full responsibility without using it as an excuse.

For instance, he recorded promotional material but struggled to laugh due to sudden complications.

"I recorded my lines, and for the laughter, I had someone else mimic my voice," he said. Even during hospitalisation for surgery, he continued to film his YouTube series, blending reality with performance.

Decision for surgery

Kibonge lived with the constant knowledge that he could die at any moment but hesitated to undergo surgery, even when he was financially prepared.

It wasn't until early 2024, when his condition deteriorated significantly, that he finally agreed to have his left lung removed.

"Before going for surgery, I shared my passwords and social media account details with my wife and close friends, aware of the risks involved," he said.

Lessons learned

Kibonge has come to understand that material wealth is meaningless in the face of illness. "A hundred million is worthless when you're unwell. I learned that the value of life far exceeds any material possessions," he remarked.

He encourages others to take advantage of early medical screenings, noting that many lives are lost due to late-stage diagnoses. He advocates for prioritising mental health for those facing long-term illnesses, urging friends and family to provide support and understanding.

"People with long-term diseases should not limit themselves; they are not in control of their circumstances," he advised.

Today, Kibonge feels rejuvenated and full of energy, ready to produce more quality content.

"I worked harder in uncomfortable situations; just imagine what I can achieve now that I'm back on my feet," he noted.

He expressed gratitude to the Rwandan government for making essential healthcare services accessible, something he once thought would require travelling abroad for treatment.