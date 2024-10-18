Africa: To Shape Africa's Pharma Future, Empower a Youthful Workforce to Lead the Way

As Africa grapples with the dual challenges of achieving health security and fortifying its health systems, recent health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mpox outbreak, and the Marburg virus in Rwanda have underscored the urgent need for strategic investments.

At the core of this endeavor should be a meaningful engagement of the youth in advancing local biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Many African countries have recognized the imperative to boost local manufacturing capabilities. Rwanda, for instance, is home to Africa's first mRNA technology vaccine manufacturing plant, and a few other countries are not far behind.

With the African Union, under the stewardship of Africa CDC, targeting the production of at least 60% of the vaccines needed on the continent by 2040, involving young people in policymaking, research, and industry development could be a game-changer. The youth bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.

Training young people in various aspects of pharmaceutical manufacturing - ranging from research and development to quality control and production - is paramount. By equipping youth with the necessary skills and knowledge, Africa can build a dynamic pharmaceutical sector capable of meeting the continent's growing healthcare needs.

Youth involvement in the industry will foster a sense of ownership and responsibility, making them active participants in shaping Africa's health future.

What is Rwanda doing?

Rwanda has taken decisive steps in its ambition to become a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, a vision that requires a skilled workforce. A notable example is the recently launched Bioeconomy Hub, unveiled on the sidelines of the 2024 East African Pharma & Biotech Conference in Kigali last month.

Housed at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology, this facility is only the second of its kind established by UVU Bio on the continent. It aims to foster innovation in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals by creating an environment where research, industry, and education intersect.

UVU Bio, a Cape Town-headquartered biotech incubator that specializes in accelerating Africa's bioeconomy through entrepreneurial innovation, has begun training fresh Rwandan graduates in biotechnology, equipping them with the practical skills necessary for manufacturing jobs in the industry.

This initiative not only addresses the skills gap but also ensures that Rwanda's young workforce is well-prepared to take on roles in the country's emerging pharmaceutical landscape. As more companies establish themselves in Rwanda, this training pipeline will be vital in meeting the demand for a competent, homegrown workforce.

Rwanda's vision of becoming a regional destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing is further demonstrated by its ability to attract investors in the industry. BioNTech, renowned for its mRNA technology, and Bio Usawa, which is in the early stages of setting up operations, are two players expected to shape the sector's future.

Bio Usawa, in particular, plans to produce safe and affordable monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which are highly effective treatments for cancer and some infectious diseases but remain prohibitively expensive on the continent. This aligns with Rwanda's and Africa's quest to reduce dependency on imported medicines and enhance health security.

Youth must play their role

A friend of mine, a pharmacist, recently resigned from a graphic design role at a news organization after more than five years to pursue a master's degree in pharmaceutical development at Boston University. This proactive decision exemplifies how young professionals can recognize the pharmaceutical industry's potential as a key driver of Rwanda's economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the country strives to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2035 and high-income status by 2050, it is critical for young people to equip themselves with the necessary skills to take charge of this nascent sector.

For sustainability, local pharmaceutical manufacturing should not merely be about building factories and producing medicines; it should also be about building a future where Africa's health security is in the hands of its own people - especially the young ones.

The author is a pharmacist by training and an editor with The New Times