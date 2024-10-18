Zimbabwe: Awareness, Healthy Eating, Proactive Measures Key to Cancer Fight - First Lady

While cancer is a stealthy adversary that emerges unexpectedly, it is a challenge that can be overcome through education, awareness and proactive measures, health ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks during a cancer and non-communicable diseases screening programme which she organised for hundreds of women from various Government organisations and departments in Harare.

The programme was a continuation of the First Lady's all-inclusive national empowerment programmes, under which no one is being left behind.

Amai Mnangagwa availed her Angel of Hope Foundation's (AoHF) mobile clinic and ultra-modern, top-notch mobile hospital which consists of mammography, an ultrasound scan, gynaecological machinery and a radiation machine.

Mammography is the best way of detecting all types of breast cancer as it increases the detection of small abnormal tissue growths in the breast.

There were also several support tents on the ground manned by health officials who were serving people.

Besides health checks, the women also received wise counsel from the mother of the nation.

Yesterday's assembly, the First Lady said, reflected her dedication to protecting the health and welfare of the nation and represented a crucial advancement in the battle against cancer.

"Early detection serves as our most powerful tool. Just as a watchful fighter prepares for and neutralises a threat before it escalates, early detection enables us to tackle cancer before it evolves into a serious challenge.

"It equips us to intervene, provide treatment and give our citizens the best opportunity for a complete recovery.

"Today, we gather to empower the courageous individuals serving our nation. You are the protectors of our country, ensuring our safety and security. Yet, even the strongest among us can fall prey to this disease.

"Your commitment to your responsibilities is truly exceptional and it is our duty to equip you with the necessary knowledge to safeguard your health," she said.

Health Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with women working in various Government departments that were screened for breast and cervical cancer from her Angel of Hope Foundation ultra modern top notch mobile hospital and mobile clinic in Harare. - Pictures: John Manzongo

The cancer screening initiative, the First Lady said, went beyond mere detection, but seeks to empower people to take charge of their overall well-being.

"It is designed to provide you with the information and resources essential for making informed health decisions. However, our battle against cancer does not rest solely on contemporary medical practices.

"For many generations, our ancestors have relied on the wisdom of our land and the healing properties of our traditional foods and remedies. The indigenous knowledge that has been passed down through the ages offers invaluable insights into the human body and its natural defences.

"The crops we cultivate, the herbs we grow and the traditions we uphold reflect the resilience of our people and our profound connection to the earth," she said.

They serve as a nourishment not only for people's bodies, but also for the spirits, she said.

"Let us cherish the significance of our traditional foods. The moringa leaves, abundant in antioxidants, the baobab fruit, rich in vitamins and minerals. These are not merely ingredients, they are powerful allies in the fight against illness," she said.

The mother of the nation said it was essential to recognise the significance of preventative strategies.

Women working in various Government departments and others queue for cervical and breast cancer screening from Angel of Hope Foundation ultra modern mobile hospital and mobile clinic in Harare

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, characterised by regular physical activity, a nutritious diet abundant in fruits and vegetables and the avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol, the First Lady said, could greatly diminish the likelihood of cancer development.

"Today, we come together committed to addressing this challenge. We align ourselves as we also honour our traditional knowledge which embodies resilience and wisdom. By prioritising early detection, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and leveraging the benefits of our traditional foods, we can aspire to a future where cancer is viewed not as a definitive outcome but as a challenge that can be surmounted. Let us seize this moment to protect the health of our nation, one individual at a time," she said.

She said non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases were becoming increasingly prevalent in communities and various countries, posing a significant threat to health and well-being.

"Non-communicable diseases are often referred to as 'silent killers' because they develop slowly and can go unnoticed until they cause serious health issues.

"Unlike infectious diseases, NCDs are not spread from person to person, but are largely influenced by our lifestyle choices, including diet, physical activity and habits," she said.

One of the most effective ways to combat NCDs, she said is through prevention and this is where the country's rich culture can play a pivotal role.

"Our traditional foods, which have been passed down through generations are not only delicious, but also packed with nutrients that can help strengthen our immune system and protect us from diseases.

"Zimbabwean cuisine is rich in natural, wholesome ingredients. Foods such as millet, sorghum and maize are rich in fibre and essential vitamins.

"Leafy greens like covo, spinach and pumpkin leaves are excellent sources of antioxidants and minerals. Our traditional dishes such as sadza, muriwo and nyemba are not only nourishing but also promote a balanced diet that is crucial for maintaining good health.

"Incorporating these traditional foods into our daily meals can significantly reduce the risk of developing NCDs. They provide the necessary nutrients to boost our immune system, helping our bodies to fight off illness more effectively," she said.

Women working in various Government departments and others follow proceedings during their interactive session with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare

The First Lady encouraged the nation to celebrate its cultural heritage by embracing traditional foods and making healthier choices for families. She also held a heart-to-heart talk with the women on the need to lead dignified lives.

It is essential for women to always walk in the correct path, Dr Mnangagwa.

"Today, we have come to the women's court where we discuss everything. Asi madzimai, where has cheating in the home come from? Gumbo mumba, gumbo panze zvirikubva kupi zvakuitwa nemamwe madzimai? On my 575 toll-free line I am receiving various calls from women seeking to have peace made between them and their boyfriends yet they have husbands.

"If you are married, what are you looking for out there? If you cheat how do you feel and would you forgive yourself? Are you not afraid of the diseases now that you have multiple sexual partners? Why should we not behave as dignified women? Let us lead an exemplary life. Look after yourself and your families healthily.

"We have widows among us and it's the law of God that people pass on, but this is not a passport to frequent bars. Look after yourselves so that you raise the children that were left in your hands. In whatever we do, let's think of our families. Let us pull ourselves together and walk on the correct path. We say no to gossip and breaking one another's homes," she said to applause.

National Aids Council provincial manager, Mr Adonija Muzondiona, chronicled the various services which their organisation offers.

"We are responsible for the curing and prevention of HIV/Aids, but as of now, because of working with the First Lady, we saw that it is critical as a nation that we also look at breast cancer, cervical cancer and even prostate cancer, which affects men and other diseases, which are known as non-communicable diseases.

"If we look at people who are living with HIV, you will see that they will be having a compromised immune system where diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancers of all kinds affect them quickly as people who already have other ailments.

"Therefore, as the National Aids Council, in our planning and strategies, NCDs are another area that we are working on. We already bought machines working together with the with the Ministry of Health and Child Care at community level so that everyone has a chance to be checked.

"In a nutshell, what is happening is commendable and gets to levels where we must appreciate the good work that our First Lady is doing because so far we are encountering other people who have never been screened for such ailments, but are now doing so because of the First Lady's awareness campaigns."

"There are many who do not even know that they are hypertensive thinking they are being bewitched, yet it will be a disease that is not attended to. We thank you Amai for availing your mobile hospital and clinic," he said.

Mrs Charity Kawadza from KidzCan, an organisation that looks after children with cancer, implored parents and guardians to assess their children regularly and present them for treatment early.

"I am so glad that you have come to be checked how your bodies are, that is what I am grateful for, taking charge of your life as individuals, being seen how you are. We assist children who are suffering from cancer. While at our work station, we are noticing that children are being brought in late.

"Our children are being affected by cancer. Cancer mostly affects older persons, but among children, it is now also prevalent. I want to say much of the work is ours as mothers in the homes and grandmothers who were left with grandchildren. If a child falls sick or develops a pimple that you do not understand, rush to the nearest hospital for assistance.

"We encourage parents to look at their children closely, if there is a pimple on the stomach especially the side that has the kidney, that shows sickness. If all that happens go and be examined. The third issue is cancer of the blood, which is found in older persons, but now is also found among children. These cancers can be treated if diagnosed early. For you to see these cancers, your child will be tiring easily, they nose bleed.

"We are doing this to conscientise one another to see whether we are also looking after the health of the child we left at home. We want to thank our mother the First Lady for her efforts in fighting cancer," she said.

Provincial Medical Director, Dr Innocent Hove, said cancer screening was not for October alone, but it needs to be done regularly.

"This whole month I am going pink because it's a breast cancer awareness month. It's not only about breast cancer, but there are other cancers as well which have been highlighted by previous speakers. This is very important because if you are not screened, we can never know or tell that you are affected.

"It is by testing that you get to know of your status. If we all manage to be screened today, this would have been a huge number to our statistics and I really want to thank the First Lady for this gesture. Diseases are always there, they live with us, sickness does not know whether or not we are in October or January, they just come and affect you.

"So, it is very important. I am sure you heard the statement from Kidzcan that you should visit clinics together with your children so that if there is anything that is wrong, it can be diagnosed early and you are started on treatment as early as possible.

"Screening is being done in our clinics and we are grateful that the Government has placed all those things at our disposal in all the areas that we live in; we do have capacity to screen for these cancers in our communities," he said.

Evangelist Nelly Gwatidzo said people needed to personally see to it that they protect their own health and not wait until it was too late to seek treatment.

"Our mother wants us to appreciate that one's health is minded by the individual. She is saying health starts from the way you think. Thinking excessively spawns diseases like hypertension. Besides cancer screening that has been brought to us by Amai, she has also come to teach us how to curb diseases caused by poor hygiene."

Our mother is refusing that behind the refrigerator at home be kept like a labour ward of rats through not sweeping. Let us teach one another to look after the family. Are we looking after our children? We must look after them well. Our mother's aim is that prevention is better than cure. It is essential to know your health," she said.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Chaplain, Christine Phiri, lit up the event with her humorous presentation.

"Amai is asking if you know that good health begins with you. Madzimai kuti ukwanise kushandire mhuri ndokunge uine hutano hwakanaka. Good health comes from regular health checks and screening services. When you know where you stand health wise or when you commence treatment early like some of us did who are cancer survivors, you will lead a healthy life.

"Our mother always encourages women to work and we can only do so if we get checked or screened for cancer. If you are found positive to a certain ailment, take your medication religiously without any fear. Let us embrace our mother's teachings," she said.

If one works hard, Chaplain Phiri added, they could eat whatever they want.

"Laziness makes us eat unhealthy food. Our mother encourages us to eat healthy and nutritious food which is inexpensive," she said.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Mr Cosmos Chiringa, applauded the First Lady for the cancer screening programme, which she has taken to different places around the country.