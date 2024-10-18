South Africa: Mphela for 2024 Castle Lager Braai Festival

South African dancing sensation, Kamo Mphela, will perform at this year's Castle Lager Braai Festival scheduled for Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

She is billed to share the stage with Winky D, Saintfloew and Master H.

Of interest is Mphela's inclusion in this year's line-up as one of the foreign acts set to provide variety.

So, who is Mphela for the benefit of some curious festival goers?

Born Kamogelo Matona, the internet sensation is a tried and tested performer who hardly disappoints at big festivals.

Although many of her peers know the dancer on her social media accounts, she rose to acclaim as an internet celebrity.

According to her biography, the 24-year-old used to post her videos on her social media accounts, which boasted her following and appeal.

Although her passion for dancing started at a young age, she also became popular for sharing her videos on Instagram.

She also got a chance to act on TV soap 'Isibaya'.

With her growing demand in showbiz, it was not by default that she ended up featuring at musical shows as a dancer.

At one point she assumed the "Queen of Amapiano" title for her dancing prowess. She also released her EP titled 'Twente' after she got signed by Major League Music. To show her versatility, she went to release some tracks namely 'Suka Emabozen', 'Meneme' and 'Sbwl', which she collaborated with South African singer, Busiswa.

In South Africa, she has also performed alongside Nadia Nakai, Killer Kau and other top artistes. Over the years, she has danced for top South African musicians who are into gqom, kwaito and pantsula.

While many were curious to know much about the dancer, Castle Lager Braai Festival organisers have done their homework well in selecting her to be part of this year's edition.

Meanwhile, Ninja president, Winky D, will lead an array of local acts performing at this year's edition.History will also be made on Saturday when Saintfloew and Master H's credentials come under spotlight as crowd-pullers. The dynamic duo has been breaking records at their own shows by pulling big numbers.