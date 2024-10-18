Zimbabwe: Mutoko Hosts Global Rural Women's Day

Zimbabwe will tomorrow commemorate in Mutoko the International Day of Rural Women, drawing attention to the challenges faced by rural women and girls.

The commemorations will be held at Chiutsi Secondary School in Chiutsi Village, under the theme: "Rural women confront the global cost of living."

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday ahead of the commemorations, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this year's theme was about issues regarding challenges confronting rural women.

"It is a day that has been set aside to reflect on the contributions that women in rural areas make to their families, communities and the country as a whole," she said. "This includes their participation in political and socio-economic activities.

"Further, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the challenges rural women face and to advocate their empowerment and equal participation in decision-making processes and all spheres of life at all levels.

"Rural women that are often the backbone of our agricultural sector, are responsible for producing the food that nourishes our families and sustains our communities. However, they are also among the most affected by global economic and financial shocks, including rising commodity prices, climate change, and social inequalities."

Minister Mutsvangwa said as Zimbabwe joined the world in celebrating rural women, the country would explore the challenges faced by rural women, their contributions and the urgent need for their support and empowerment.

This year's celebrations were to be anchored on raising awareness about rural women's contributions and challenges, promoting gender equality and empowerment and encouraging policy support and investment in the development of rural women in order to reduce the cost of living.

Awareness would be raised on the high prevalence of child marriages, intimate partner violence and other forms of gender-based violence in communities and sharing of information on climate resilience opportunities for sustainable agriculture, and the need to raise awareness on climate smart initiatives to promote sustainable livelihoods for women and girls.

There would be exhibitions, entertainment, financial, legal, health and other services as well as presentations on topics that empower women with knowledge on food systems, climate change, education and health issues.

Outstanding rural women would receive awards at the event.