Zimbabwe: Russia-Bound Envoy Aims to Broaden Ties

Zimbabwe is committed to maintaining and upscaling excellent relations with Russia, the country's Ambassador-designate to Moscow Grey Marongwe said yesterday.

Ambassador Marongwe, who bade President Mnangagwa farewell at the State House yesterday, said Zimbabwe and Russia had so much that binds them together in geopolitics, economic trade and human capital development.

"As you are aware an ambassador must ensure good relations between the sending and receiving countries. The Russian Federation is one of our strong allies in global affairs. I feel honoured to be appointed to serve Zimbabwe in the capacity of Ambassador," he said.

Zimbabwe and Russia have strong historical and solid bilateral bonds. That relationship has since matured to economic cooperation informed largely by President Mnangagwa's economic diplomacy thrust.

Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe

Ambassador Marongwe said it was a privilege to continue serving his nation after almost three decades of service in Government.

"I am not new to serving the country. I think I am one of the longest-serving people in Government, probably up to 30 years," he said.

"My first mission was Washington DC, then Mozambique, then Congo and then Kuwait where I was covering the whole Arabian Peninsula. I then became Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs."

In a parting shot, Ambassador Marongwe said he could not wait for his Russian assignment.

"I can't be seen walking the streets of Harare after having been given an assignment".

Relations between Russia and Zimbabwe developed during the country's struggle for independence and have grown solidly over the years.