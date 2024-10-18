Zimbabwe: Dynamos Storm Into Chibuku Semis

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

DYNAMOS fringe goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni was the unlikely hero when he came off the bench right at the death to clip a decisive penalty save in this Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final penalty shoot-out lottery win at Rufaro yesterday.

It was yet another day when things looked to get from bad to worse for a DeMbare side struggling to find themselves in the league as they trailed for the better part of the second half having fallen behind to Prosper Kafelapanjila's super strike two minutes after the restart.

But for their lack of fluidity on a sloppy Rufaro surface showered by mid-day light rains, the Glamour Boys still found their footing and got a leveller 10 minutes before time through an exquisite left-footed goal by the inform Valentine Kadonzvo to force penalties.

The shoot-out was as tense as the game itself whose start was delayed by a quarter of an hour due to an embarrassing clash of colours.

With the trauma of their Confederation Cup exit via a penalty shoot-out experience still fresh on their minds, Dynamos this time had cool heads and concentrated on the assignment as they tucked away all their kicks.

Captain Frank Makarati led the way followed by his vice Emmanuel Jalai, Eli Ilunga, Kadonzvo, and Emmanual Paga in that order.

The Yadah takers were good too, Jerry Chipangura, Tanaka Chikumba, and Blessed Ndereki all getting it right but Ariel Makopa couldn't beat Makoni in what proved to be the winning save for a Glamour Boys side that had for most of the second period looked down and out.

Dynamos are out of the league title reckoning thanks to a recent slump in form but they ensured their chances of retaining the biggest knock-out tournament in the country remained well and up.

Perhaps the availability of Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who rejoined right from international duty in South Africa helped their cause in a big way.

On the other hand, Yadah couldn't field their star Khama Billiat who was, just like Jalai and Mapisa, with the Warriors down south as he has been advised to rest by his medical team after suffering a knock in national team colours.

Dynamos will now face Manica Diamonds in the semi-finals early next month.

Despite failing to stamp their authority in the early stages of this rescheduled fixture, Dynamos got the first scoring opportunity but after beating Yadah goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, Emmanuel Ziocha went down easily in the hope of getting a penalty, which never came and the chance was gone.

Yadah almost made them pay dearly for that lapse but Mandlenkosi Mlilo headed his effort against the upright just four minutes into the game.

Ziocha was again on the wrong side of things 20 minutes on, looping over from close range after coming to the end of a Temptation Chiwunga free-kick.

Jalai tried a spectacular effort from outside the box but Kigonya was equal to the task.

Then Kafelapanjila pounced at the resumption with a low effort that beat Mapisa hands down.

After Kadonzvo's equaliser, there was still more drama that resulted in Donald Mudadi being red-carded for a second bookable offence, a minute into the added optional four minutes.

Dynamos coach Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe felt relieved after the win, not less, after losing his past two league games against CAPS United and Chicken Inn.

"Of late Rufaro has not been the best hunting ground for us but in the end, we have managed to snatch something positive out of it," said Chigowe.

"Dynamos are giants in the country and if we can't fight for the league, we have to be Cup Kings again. But it's not going to be easy. The road will be not easy, everybody comes organised, strong, and determined against us.

"Thumbs up to the boys for the mental strength and being able to come back and make the difference in the penalty shoot-out given the nightmare we had against Orapa United in Francistown and hopefully it means we have found a winning streak."

His opposite number Thomas Ruzive regretted lost opportunities especially after his side went to sleep and conceded towards the end.

Teams:

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa (Tatenda Makoni 90min), Emmanuel Jalai, Nomore Chinyerere (Emmanuel Paga 57min), Kevin Moyo,Frank Makarati, Temptation Chiwunga (Elton Chikona 69min), Donald Mudadi, Fred Alick, Valentine Ka-donzvo, Shadreck Nyahwa (Eli Ilunga 90min), Emmanuel Ziocha

Yadah Stars: Mathias Kigonya, Jerry Chipangura, Evans Rusike (Tanaka Chikumba 77min), Blessed Ndereki, Prosper Kafelapanjila (Ryan Ncube 66min), Emmanuel Chitauro, Marvellous Ferenando, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Francis Mustafa (Ariel Makopa 77min), Clive Mandivei, Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Takunda Vareta 78min)