Southern Africa: Regional Children's Day Celebrations Preps Pace Up

Cabinet has received and approved an update report on the preparations for the hosting of the 2024 Regional World Children's Day Celebrations.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo presented the report to Cabinet at its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the celebrations would be held at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls on November 16 with seven countries attending: Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The event will also be attended by between 5 000 to 10 000 children, with the majority coming from the Matabeleland provinces, while 450 children would come from other provinces.

"Local schools in Hwange are also expected to participate and attend the main event. A range of activities will be conducted across the country building up to the main event and most of them will be conducted in Matabeleland North and at Ndhlovu Secondary School as a way of sensitising Zimbabwean children on the historic regional event.

"The activities will include school quiz competitions on children's rights, sport tournaments, gallery walks and school debates."

Dr Muswere said the Monumental Lighting would be done at the No Man's Land post at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Bridge.

"The (No Man's Land) post holds much pre-independence history, which the children can learn from during their march and during the lighting ceremony," he said.

In terms of entertainment, Dr Muswere said selected traditional groups would perform during these key moments. Government will endeavour to have legacy projects at participating schools in the area. The schools have made proposals for the legacy projects.