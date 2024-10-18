Zimbabwe: Troutbeck Resort, the Gem of Nyanga

If you have not been to Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga, you have not been anywhere meaningful in the world.

Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga, is home away from home and gives every discerning tourist that much needed ambiance of the Eastern Highlands.

Surrounded by high mountain heath, cascading waterfalls, grey rocks and rivers chatting with crystal clear waters, the resort run by African Sun, is also known for it cool climatic conditions that are incomparable to any place.

One of the unforgettable experiences is waking up to the chapping birds and mist wafting atop mountains, giving you picturesque views.

Nature's exhaustless generosity is seen as one relaxes at the resort's well-manicured lawns, and here, the feeling is great.

Guests can explore Nyanga's rich beauty with activities for all seasons, such as trout fishing in the pristine lakes and dams, cooling off in the swimming pool, paddling through serene waters while canoeing, soaking in stunning views on horseback, hiking the misty trails for a refreshing nature escape, or embarking on exhilarating quad bike rides.

A stay as Troutbeck Resort, gives you access to a multifarious array of breath-taking activities.

St Catherine's on the Downs Church, Nyanga's oldest chapel, located just 2km from the resort, perfect for history lovers and those looking for quiet reflection.

World's View -- 7km away, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the landscape below.

Claremont Orchards and Fisheries -- 20km away, where fresh, succulent fruits such as apples, pears, peaches, and nectarines are in season.

Nyangombe Falls -- 21km away, a tranquil site for a scenic picnic.

Rhodes Museum -- 25km away, a fascinating exploration of the colonial past.

Mount Nyangani -- 35kms away is the highest mountain peak in Zimbabwe.

Mtarazi Falls -- 50km away, is the tallest waterfall in Zimbabwe.

Sky walk and Zipline -- 60km away, is a must try for adrenaline-pumping thrills and breathtaking aerial views of Nyanga's scenic landscapes.

The Resort offers exceptional amenities for business, relaxation, and recreation, ensuring your stay feels special and memorable.

With conferencing facilities, perfect for both business and private celebrations that include weddings, the main conference venue hosts up to 250 guests, while the scenic garden can accommodate up to 350 for outdoor events.

All meeting rooms are fully heated and air-conditioned for year-round comfort.

Guests can tee off on the 9-hole golf course set against the stunning backdrop of the mountains, enjoy tennis, squash, or volleyball, or unwind in the beautifully kept resort gardens.

Families are fully catered for, with a children's playground, babysitting services, and fun activities like bowling and snooker.

The resort ensures peace of mind with 24-hour security, same-day laundry services, and even a doctor on call.

For travellers looking to take home a piece of Nyanga, the on-site curio shop is stocked with gifts and memorabilia, offering the perfect memento of a truly unforgettable stay.

Troutbeck Resort is dedicated to ensuring each and every guest feels special at every stay and each time.

Whether you're at Troutbeck for adventure, relaxation, or a memorable event, Africa Sun promises, a warm welcome and an unforgettable experience in the heart of Nyanga.

Troutbeck is a must visit. If you have not been to Troutbeck, you have not been anywhere meaningful.