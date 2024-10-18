Zimbabwe: Choosing the Best Goat Housing . . . Balancing Safety, Comfort and Cost

Somewhere in the rugged and picturesque village of Nyamaropa, Nyanga, nestled in the heart of Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands, old Saunyama sits with a faraway look in his eyes as he recalls a fateful day that still haunts him.

It was the day he lost half his valued goat herd to a ravenous and marauding hyena.

The goats had been kept in a flimsy wooden shelter that was no match and did little to keep the sharp claws and insatiable hunger of the predator at bay.

"It was a painful lesson," he says, his voice tinged with regret, as he slowly shakes his head.

"Since that day, I've come to realise that investing in proper goat housing isn't just an option--it's an absolute necessity."

Saunyama's story is not uncommon in Zimbabwe, where farmers, especially in rural areas, face numerous challenges in goat rearing, from unpredictable weather patterns to wild predators.

For many small-scale farmers, goat rearing is not only an important source of income but also a vital contributor to improving food security.

However, the success of goat farming depends not just on the quality of the animals or their feed, but also on the type of housing provided.

Proper goat housing is essential for safeguarding livestock from harsh weather -- whether rain, wind, or cold -- as well as from predators and disease.

It also plays a significant role in maintaining the productivity and overall health of the goats.

The question then arises: what is the best option for goat housing, and how can farmers achieve optimal results while keeping costs manageable?

In this article, we explore the most suitable options for goat housing in Zimbabwe, considering local factors such as weather conditions, the threat of predators, flock size, and the availability of materials.

Essentials of goat housing

When designing or selecting goat housing, farmers must ensure that the structure meets three primary objectives: protection, comfort, and hygiene.

Protection keeps goats safe from predators and adverse weather conditions, comfort helps to maintain their health and productivity, while hygiene minimises the risk of disease.

Achieving these requirements often involves finding a delicate and sometimes elusive balance between affordability and functionality.

Although some farmers may be tempted to cut corners on the quality of goat housing, investing in a solid and well-built structure can ultimately save money in the long run by reducing livestock losses and boosting productivity.

While elaborate and costly structures may appear attractive and tempting, farmers should bear in mind that their priority is raising goats, not buildings (pun intended).

Raised vs. Ground-level structures

One of the key considerations when building goat housing is whether to choose a raised structure or a ground-level structure.

Raised housing, where the floor is elevated above the ground, is often recommended for areas prone to heavy rainfall or poor drainage. Raised structures offer several benefits:

(i) Protection against flooding and mud: In regions one and two with frequent heavy rain, raised structures help to keep the goats dry, preventing problems such as foot rot and other infections that can develop from standing in damp, muddy conditions.

(ii) Improved ventilation: The elevation allows for better air circulation beneath the

shelter, which helps to regulate temperatures during hot weather, keeping the goats cooler and more comfortable.

(iii) Ease of cleaning: Raised floors with sufficient space beneath them make it easier to remove waste and bedding material, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for the goats.

Overall, raised housing can be a practical option in many areas, especially where moisture management is a concern, as it helps to maintain a dry and hygienic living space.

However, constructing raised structures requires additional materials and labour, which may not always be practical for farmers with limited budgets.

In such cases, ground-level structures with proper flooring are a suitable alternative.

Ground-level housing should be situated on higher ground or have adequate drainage provided around the structure to prevent waterlogging.

The flooring should be made from materials such as concrete, stone, or compacted earth, with an added bedding layer to keep the goats comfortable and dry.

Importance of local materials

One of the key factors to consider in constructing goat housing is the availability and cost of materials. Using locally sourced materials, especially those available on the farm, not only reduces expenses but also ensures that the housing is well-suited to the local environment.

For example, in rural areas, common materials such as poles, grass, thatch, and stones can be used to construct a sturdy and functional shelter.

Thatch roofing can provide excellent insulation against both the heat and cold, while locally sourced timber can be used to build a strong frame.

In cases where farmers have access to bricks or cement, a more permanent structure can be considered.

However, it is important to balance this with the costs and recognise that while durable structures are beneficial, the bulk of the investment should ideally go towards the goats themselves, including ensuring that they are healthy and well-fed.

Affordable yet solid construction is the goal, with a focus on prioritising the quality of the flock over the extravagance of the shelter.

Considerations for different climatic zones

Zimbabwe's diverse climatic conditions, ranging from the humid lowveld to the cooler highveld, significantly influence the choice of goat housing.

(i) Lowveld areas (such as Chiredzi and Beitbridge): These regions experience high temperatures, often exceeding 35°C in the summer.

Housing in these areas should prioritise ventilation and shade, with structures built to allow for maximum airflow.

Roofs should be designed to reflect sunlight, using light-coloured materials or thatching to minimise heat absorption.

Raised structures are beneficial here, as they enhance airflow underneath the shelter, further helping to cool the goats.

(ii) Highveld areas (such as Harare and Mutare): The highveld experiences more moderate temperatures but can get quite cold in the winter.

Here, insulation is a priority, with thicker walls and a closed structure to retain heat during the colder months.

Ground-level structures with solid flooring are suitable for this environment, as long as the drainage is well-planned to avoid damp conditions during the rainy season.

(iii) Regions prone to heavy rainfall (such as the watershed and Eastern Highlands):

Goat housing in these areas needs to be waterproof with roofs that extend well beyond the walls to direct water away from the shelter.

Elevated structures are highly recommended to prevent the goats from standing in water or mud.

Addressing predation risks

Most parts of rural Zimbabwe are home to various predators, including hyenas and jackals, which pose a significant threat to livestock, making predator-proof goat housing essential.

Goat pens must be surrounded with a strong, high fence made from materials such as barbed wire, with concrete or stone foundation to prevent predators from digging underneath.

Lockable gates should also be considered to keep predators out especially at night.

In addition, situating the goat pens closer to the homestead to help deter predators.

Balancing flock size and sousing design

The size of the goat flock significantly influences the type of housing needed. Smaller flocks can be accommodated in simpler structures, whereas larger herds require more spacious and sophisticated designs.

It is essential to avoid overcrowding, as it can cause stress, increase the risk of respiratory diseases, facilitate the spread of infections, and lead to competition for resources.

To ensure sufficient space for movement and rest, the recommended allocation is around 1.5 to 2 square metres per adult goat.

For larger herds, it may be beneficial to create separate pens for different groups, such as pregnant does, lactating does, kids, and breeding bucks.

This arrangement is crucial for better flock management, as it facilitates more efficient feeding, breeding, and monitoring.

In addition, it helps to reduce the risk of injuries and disease transmission within the herd.

Ventilation and Hygiene

Proper ventilation is crucial for maintaining a healthy environment inside the goat shelter.

It helps reduce the build-up of moisture, heat, and ammonia from urine.

Where solid structures are built, openings near the roofline are important to allow hot air to escape and low-level vents are necessary to enable cooler air to enter.

Regular cleaning of the shelter is essential for controlling the spread of parasites and preventing respiratory problems.

Conclusion

While it may be tempting to invest in elaborate goat housing, farmers should prioritise the health and safety of their goats, as well as increasing their herd size.

Housing should be functional, durable, and made from readily available materials rather than being excessively costly.

A practical approach to housing--utilising local materials, ensuring adequate protection, and considering local climate and predator risks--allows farmers to maintain healthy flocks without straining their budgets.

Sheuneni Kurasha is the managing director of Chivara Farm, a diversified farming operation, which specialises in stud breeding for small livestock (Boer goats, Kalahari Red goats, Savanna goats, dairy goats (Saanen and Toggenburg), Damara sheep and Meatmaster sheep) as well as Boran cattle. For feedback, kindly get in touch on email: [email protected]; X: @chivarafarm or WhatsApp: +263 77 2874 523.