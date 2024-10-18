Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons, Us Face Off in Series Opener

The stage is set for the first One Day International (ODI) match between Zimbabwe and the United States of America (USA) at Harare Sports Club today.

The Lady Chevrons and USA are set to face off in a five-match ODI series that will run until October 28. Zimbabwe women were last in action last month during the Capricorn Eagles Tri-Series against Namibia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Lady Chevrons will, however, be without two key players in captain Mary-Anne Musonda who is recovering from injury, and teenage sensation Kelis Ndhlovu, who is sitting for her Ordinary Level examinations.

Coach Walter Chawaguta still however has enough talent and experience to bank on.

Chawaguta can still count on call on seasoned campaigners Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Ashley Ndiraya, and Nomvelo Sibanda to sway the series in Zimbabwe's favour.

Nkomo will lead the team in Musonda's absence. Despite not being part of the team that will do duty against the US, Musonda has been practicing in the nets at Harare Sports Club.

The USA team arrived in Harare on Monday evening and have had two days of practice ahead of today's opener. The tour will mark US's second visit to Zimbabwe with the first being during the 2021 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which, however, ended prematurely due to Covid-19. The Lady Chevrons and the US have faced each other twice in 50-over cricket with both teams winning once. However, the two games were not considered international matches at that time as the US were still yet to gain ICC ODI status. It was in 2011 that the US pulled off a memorable victory against Zimbabwe in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Bangladesh.

Ten years later, the Lady Chevrons would get their revenge in a World Cup Qualifier match in Zimbabwe.