Malawi: NBS Bank PLC Splashes Mother's Day Gifts

18 October 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

NBS Bank plc on Wednesday celebrated this year's Mother's Day by giving out gift shopping vouchers worth K20,000 to customers in its branches across the country.

Acting Head of Strategy, Products and Marketing Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale expressed that the bank's initiative is aimed at honouring and appreciating the indispensable role mothers play in families, communities, and the country as a whole.

"At NBS Bank plc, we value the strength and resilience of Malawian mothers. They are our society's backbone, and we must acknowledge and celebrate their efforts. This small gesture is a way for us to thank them and let them know they are appreciated," said Dzoole-Mwale.

He added that through initiatives like this, the Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves, touching lives and making a meaningful impact in unique and memorable ways.

Lilian Banda, one of the mothers who received the shopping voucher at Ginnery Corner, appreciated and expressed overwhelming gratitude to the 'Caring Bank' for the gift.

"I am so grateful to NBS Bank plc for remembering us on Mother's Day. This gift will help me a lot, and it's wonderful to feel recognized and appreciated. Thank you NBS Bank plc, for this thoughtful gesture," said Banda

