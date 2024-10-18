Namibia: Tax Amnesty Programme Generates N$4.3 Billion

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has announced that the tax amnesty programme, which was launched in April 2023, has generated N$4.3 billion in revenue, Commissioner Sam Shivute said during a media briefing, where he discussed key operational matters for NaMRA.

According to Shivute, a total of 128,060 taxpayers have participated in the programme, with the majority having already initiated payments.

Businesses have contributed the most to the revenue, with N$4.01 billion, followed by individual taxpayers (N$164 million), trusts (N$51 million), and government institutions (N$31 million).

One of the key objectives of the amnesty program is to encourage taxpayers to register as e-filers on ITAS. To date, ITAS has registered 528,086 taxpayers, indicating strong acceptance of the online system, he said.

Meanwhile, Shivute said the agency has also written off N$1.2 billion in interest and waived N$25.9 billion in penalties for taxpayers who have settled their accounts in full or where no capital was due.

"With only 14 days remaining before the amnesty deadline, we urge all taxpayers to take advantage of this final opportunity. Our offices are open nationwide and our staff are ready to assist taxpayers with filing their returns and applying for the amnesty," he concluded.