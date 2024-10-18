Angola: FAO and FGA Finance Aquaculture Projects in Northern Region of Angola

Uíge — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Global Environment Fund (GEF) will disburse, in the period 2025-2030, over USD 3 million to finance aquaculture projects in the northern region of Angola, including the provinces of Uíge and Bengo.

The announcement was made Thursday, in the province of Uíge, by the director general of the Institute of Artisanal Fisheries and Community Aquaculture (IPA), Miguel Cabral, during a visit by FAO and FGA technicians to aquaculture projects in Negage municipality.

He clarified that the amount will be used to train aquaculturists, as well as to acquire resources to increase tilapia production in the country's two provinces.

"The project will last five years and will begin to be implemented from 2025," he revealed.

During their stay in the province of Uíge, the FAO delegation visited the aquaculture projects of the Mussage and Coiceias farms, in the municipality of Negage, intended for the production of fish.

With 24 fish production and reproduction tanks, the Mussange farm has the capacity to produce 31 million fry and 149 tons of tilapia yearly.

Coceias, which occupies an area of 148 hectares, has nine populated tanks, 20 and 15 meters wide and long, respectively.

The 359 aquaculture projects in the province of Uíge, which have a universe of 3,820 tanks, produced, in the year 2023, at least 84,970 tons of fish, surpassing the 80,152 of the previous year.

NM/JAR/MRA/jmc