Africa: Angola Committed to Secure Stability in Africa

Luanda — Angola has said it is committed to prevent and aid sort out conflicts through diplomatic initiatives, with international and regional partners to guarantee security, stability and development in Africa, the country's president João Lourenço said Friday.

The Angolan Head of State made the statement at the opening of the High Level Forum of Women of the Great Lakes Region taking place in Luanda, underscoring that his country has embraced the common commitment to peace, security and well-being in the region, with emphasis on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan.

For João Lourenço, those two countries have been disrupted by the weight of armed conflicts, stressing that the "role of women in peace-building is unquestionable and their involvement is essential".

The Angolan president pointed out the importance of the women's presence in communities, their direct experience about the impact of wars and their ability to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

João Lourenço spoke of Angola's experience in achieving peace, after a long armed conflict under the involvement of women in all stages of the peace process, having welcomed the courage of those women who stand up to negotiate peace, rebuild communities and heal the wounds of war.

The Angolan president regretted that women are still very under-represented in the formal processes of prevention, management and resolution of armed conflicts and reconciliation between disagreed parties.

According to Lourenço, in the current regional security context, there is the need to step up efforts to remove the barriers that prevent or limit women's participation.

Women, Lourenço said, as caregivers, educators and community leaders have taken the lead in peace initiatives, acting as mediators and negotiators in local conflicts, building trust between the warring parties.

The event, which runs until Saturday in Luanda, is focused on the crisis in the region, with an emphasis on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Running under the motto "Strengthening women's participation and leadership in peace and security processes in the Great Lakes region", the forum, facilitated by the African Union through the Office of the Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, aims to promote dialogue and collaboration and achieve a holistic and effective implementation of the "Women, Peace and Security Agenda", integrating gender perspectives into policies and programs in the region. VIC/TED/AMP