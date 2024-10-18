Angola: Cabinet Council Assesses Angola's 50th Anniversary Celebration Program

Luanda — The Cabinet Council, meeting under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, assessed on Thursday, in Luanda, the general program of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Angola's National Independence, to be marked in 2025 ( Nov 11).

The document, analized at the 4th extraordinary session of the Cabinet Council, contains the actions to be developed throughout the national territory and overseas, from November this year until December 2025, in order to provide a worthy celebration, reads the final communiqué of the meeting.

With the festivities of the fiftieth anniversary of national independence, which will take place under the motto "Angola 50 Years: Preserving and Valuing the Achievements, Building a Better Future", the aim is to praise the historical journey of the Angolan people, since the Nov 11th of 1975, the achievements in the military, political and diplomatic domains.

It also aims to recognize the achievements made by the Angolan people, in the sports, social and cultural sphere, the values of national unity and cohesion, democracy, patriotism, Angolanness, humanism and solidarity, highlights the press release of the Cabinet Council.

At Thursday's session, the Cabinet ministers also assessed the Communication Plan on the activities of the 50th anniversary of National Independence, a document that, given the historical grandeur of the date, strategically outlines promotion, visibility, marketing, communication and mobilization.

The Communication Plan aims to exalt the socio-political, economic and cultural dimension of Angola as a sovereign and independent country, strengthening its affirmation as a peaceful and politically stable nation.

It also aims to promote national culture, promote and encourage tourism, highlight relevant personalities in the history of Angola, before and after independence, and engage the Angolan diaspora and international partners.

It also aims to promote patriotism and pride in being Angolan, highlight the political legacy of the protagonists of independence and national heroes, as well as Angola's role in the liberation of Southern Africa and its contribution to maintaining peace in Africa.

The Council of Ministers is the Collegial Body that assists the President of the Republic, as Holder of Executive Power, in formulating and conducting the country's general policy and Public Administration.

Ordinary sessions take place in the last week of each month, while extraordinary sessions take place whenever called by the Head of State.

