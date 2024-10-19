Institutionalizing Youth-Led Initiatives in Ethiopia - A Call to Action

One of the panels during Zelela11, a landmark event that was a powerful call to action for institutionalizing youth-led initiatives in the Ethiopian entrepreneurial landscape. Organized by the Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association (EYEA) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the gathering brought together young innovators, industry leaders, and key stakeholders with a clear mission: to advocate for the systematic integration of youth-driven solutions into Ethiopia's economic framework.

On October 8, The Skylight Hotel in Ethiopia hosted Zelela11, a landmark event that was a powerful call to action for institutionalizing youth-led initiatives in the country's entrepreneurial landscape. Organized by the Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association (EYEA) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the gathering brought together young innovators, industry leaders, and key stakeholders with a clear mission: to advocate for the systematic integration of youth-driven solutions into Ethiopia's economic framework.

Hosting Zelela11, EYEA represented more than just a youth-led initiative; it embodied a movement towards embedding youth perspectives and innovations into the very fabric of Ethiopia's institutions as a youth-led institution. The event highlighted the critical need to transition from isolated youth projects to sustainable, youth-driven systems that can effect lasting change.

Dr. Fekadu Mulugeta, Head of the Workforce Development Country Office at the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized this vision: "Our partnership with EYEA aligns with our Young Africa Works strategy. We believe that when young people lead, they create innovative, youth-driven solutions that contribute to sustainable economic progress and job creation. It's time to institutionalize these solutions."

Central to Zelela11 was the launch of EYEA's 2027 Strategy, a comprehensive roadmap developed with support from the Foundation, designed not just by young people but as a template for institutional adoption. This strategy aims to create systemic changes that will enable young people's ideas and initiatives to be integrated into existing economic and governmental structures.

Ms. Samiya A. Godu, President of EYEA, underscored the strategy's significance: "This strategy represents more than a collective vision; it's a practical framework for institutions to embed youth perspectives. We're not just laying the foundation for youth-driven economic growth; we're providing a blueprint for institutions to evolve with the dynamic needs of our young population."

The event featured young entrepreneurs pitching and presenting business ideas with the potential for institutional scaling. These presentations weren't just pitches; they were demonstrations of how youth-led innovations could be adopted and implemented at an institutional level.

Bejai Nerash, founder of Bejai Ethio Industry and Engineering Solutions, captured this essence: "These young innovators are not just creating businesses—they're designing solutions that will positively impact our economy."

The announcement of the partnership between EYEA and Ethiotelecom's Telebirr platform was a concrete example of institutionalizing youth-focused solutions. This collaboration demonstrated how established institutions can adapt to support youth-driven financial inclusion initiatives through the integration launched at the event—the membership registration for entrepreneurs and fundraising mini-app within the Telebirr super-app.

Biruk Adane, Chief of Mobile Money at Telebirr, described the partnership's impact: "This integration is a model for how institutions can adapt to youth needs. We're not just providing a service but reshaping our institutional approach to empower young entrepreneurs."

Zelela11 also hosted a panel discussion about institutionalizing youth-led initiatives. Ms. Mekdes Girmaw, Head of Agrifood System and Manufacturing at the Mastercard Foundation emphasized the importance of timing and shared vision: "Institutionalization isn't about waiting for the perfect moment; it's about creating that moment through shared vision and persistent action."

Bejai Nerash reflected on the resilience required in this process: "Institutionalizing youth initiatives requires more than just good ideas. It demands a collective commitment to reshape existing structures, even in the face of resistance. This is the boldness we need to drive real change."

Zelela11 concluded with a resounding call to action for all stakeholders – government bodies, private sector entities, and civil society organizations – to commit to institutionalizing youth-led initiatives. The event demonstrated that Ethiopia's youth are not just ready to contribute but are actively providing the blueprints for how their ideas can be integrated into the nation's institutional framework.

Through initiatives like EYEA's 2027 Strategy, transformative partnerships, and a unified commitment to institutional change, Zelela11 set the stage for a future where youth-led solutions are not external to Ethiopia's economic and social institutions but an integral part. The message was clear: the time for institutionalizing youth-driven change is now, and it's a collective responsibility to ensure this vision becomes a reality.

The one-year partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and the Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association was announced in November 2023.

