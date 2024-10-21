Africa: Examining Africa's Climate-Disease Connection

At CHAC 2024, African countries seek to advocate for tailored solutions, mobilize resources, and influence global policies to address their unique challenges and build resilience

The inaugural Climate and Health Africa Conference (CHAC 2024) set for 20 -31 October 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe, ahead of C0P29, is a pivotal event highlighting Africa's role in global discussions on climate change-health interlinkages. For Africa Renewal, Baboki Kayawe interviewed the conference chairperson, Dr. Fortunate Machanguri, to explore the critical issues at hand. Here are the excerpts:

Africa Renewal: What is the main objective of this inaugural conference on climate and h in Africa?

Dr. Machingura: The main objective of CHAC 2024 is to foster networking and global partnerships, aligning Africa's strategies with the broader global climate-health agenda.

The conference aims to provide a platform for collaboration among researchers, implementers, policymakers, donors, ethicists, and other stakeholders to share the latest knowledge, expertise, and best practices in the field.

It seeks to catalyze policy translation based on cutting-edge research and foster capacity building and equity in climate-health research, particularly for early career researchers.

Is the event the first of its kind, or is it an amplification of previous small-scale continental academic events towards climate and health dialogue?

CHAC 2024 is the first large-scale comprehensive conference focused solely on the intersection of climate change and health in Africa. While there have been smaller academic conferences addressing these issues, CHAC 2024 aims to amplify these discussions on a continental scale, bringing together diverse stakeholders to create unified and equitable strategies for climate adaptation and mitigation in Africa.

Why did it take so long for such a conversation to be held at a continental level?

Increasing recognition of the disproportionate burden of climate-sensitive diseases in Africa and the urgent need for integrated strategies has catalyzed the organisation of CHAC 2024.

A desire to move forward with continental level conversations has been challenging due to various factors, including limited resources, fragmented efforts, and the prioritization of immediate health crises over long-term climate impacts.

From the diversity of calls for abstracts, what pertinent issues around the intersection of climate and health will be addressed?

The conference will address a wide range of issues, including the pathophysiology and biological mechanisms of climate-sensitive diseases, environmental exposures and heat-health epidemiology, adaptation interventions for building climate-resilient health systems, mitigation interventions, and ethics and climate research equity. [Pathophysiology is the study of now diseases and injuries cause functional changes in the body].

These themes aim to provide a comprehensive understanding and actionable solutions for the health impacts of climate change in Africa. Our discussions will leverage policy experience and demonstrate the interdisciplinarity needed in climate and health actions across all of Africa.

Why is it critical for Africa to occupy space at the table where climate and health are the agenda?

Africa's disproportionate vulnerability to climate change and its significant health impacts necessitate a strong presence in global climate-health discussions. By occupying space at this table, African nations can advocate for tailored solutions, mobilize resources, and influence global policies to address their unique challenges and build resilience.

Are there specific topics surrounding health and climate that the convenors of this conference believe ought to be dealt with urgently?

Yes, the conference organisers emphasize the urgency of addressing topics such as heat adaptation for vulnerable populations, particularly those furthest left behind in our SDG framework including women, children, migrants, people living with HIV, and food-insecure populations.

Additionally, it is critical to look at a One Health framework, critically examining vulnerability and the interplay between climate change and infectious diseases, and the need for equitable climate-health research. These areas are critical due to their immediate impact on health and the existing gaps in literature and policy.

Africa suffers disproportionately from climate change, with millions of Africans already feeling the adverse health impacts. What is the cost of inaction in addressing the interplay between climate and health in Africa?

The cost of inaction includes increased morbidity and mortality from climate-sensitive diseases, economic losses, and strained health systems.

Delayed action exacerbates vulnerabilities and reduces the capacity of health systems and broader development to adapt to future climate impacts.

What is the role of research in addressing this situation?

Research plays a crucial role in identifying the health impacts of climate change, developing effective adaptation and mitigation strategies, building climate-resilient health systems, and informing policy and service design. It provides the evidence base needed to implement effective interventions and track progress.

Does any kind of research qualify to redress the situation?

Not all research qualifies; it must be context-specific, evidence-based, and interdisciplinary to effectively address the complex nexus of climate and health issues. It should also emphasize equity and inclusivity to ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

What is the state of knowledge on climate change and health in Africa?

The state of knowledge is growing but remains limited in certain areas. There is a need for more localized research, capacity building, and integration of climate and health data to fully understand and address the impacts.

For example, CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is partnering with the government of Zimbabwe, Wellcome Trust, Nature Medicine, CHANCE Network, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, the HEAT Centre, Midlands State University Zimbabwe, WHO Africa office, the UN community, communities, and non-state actors to bridge the capacity gap. It is truly a global achievement.

[CeSHHAR stands for Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Harare, Zimbabwe. It conducts evidence-based research related to HIV/AIDS, its prevention, and policy making].

What would a successful initial CHAC 2024 deliver to the people of Africa according to the convenors?

A successful CHAC 2024 would deliver actionable strategies for climate adaptation and mitigation, foster new partnerships and funding commitments, enhance capacity building for early career researchers, and lead to the creation of an African Health and Climate Declaration ahead of COP29 alongside over 30 African governments and over 400 participants.

It would also provide a platform for sharing innovations and best practices, ultimately improving health resilience across the continent.

Are there any immediate interventions anticipated from the conference?

Yes, while many environmental and health research efforts are long-term, CHAC 2024 aims to identify and promote immediate interventions such as community-based adaptation projects, policy changes, and capacity-building initiatives.

Long-term solutions include establishing robust health systems that are resilient to climate impacts and fostering ongoing research collaborations.

What strategies are lined up to ensure early translation of science into action, especially considering the policy aspect of research utilization?

Strategies include engaging policymakers from the outset, developing clear action plans, and fostering partnerships with organizations that can support implementation.

The conference will emphasize the importance of translating research into policy and practice, with dedicated sessions on policy engagement and advocacy.

We are in discussion with Nature Medicine to explore opportunities beyond the nearly 600 scientific and practice-based abstracts received in our system.

Registration is still ongoing. See our website for details: CHAC 2024.

What policy outcomes are likely to emerge from CHAC 2024?

Expected policy outcomes include commitments to integrated climate-health strategies, increased funding for climate-health research and adaptation, and the adoption of evidence-based policies that address the unique challenges of climate change in Africa.

The conference aims to influence both national and international policy frameworks.

We have a funders panel at the conference and want to leverage the opportunity to discuss future climate-health funding in Africa.

We aim for a position from Africa to be tabled on the global scale for engagement on what Africa wants.

How often will the conference be held following the inaugural edition?

We plan to hold the conference biennially, allowing for continued dialogue, assessment of progress, and updating of strategies in response to new research and emerging challenges. Of course, this comes with resource mobilization, partnerships, and collaboration.

We want more stakeholders to engage globally to support this agenda going forward.