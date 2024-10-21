Sudan Team Lifting Spirits With 2-0 Afcon Qualifiers Win

Benghazi — Dabanga readers were thrilled following the Sudanese national football team's shock 2-0 victory against Ghana in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Expectations remain varied regarding the upcoming against Niger and Angola.

Sudan's national team delivered a glimmer of hope with a 2-0 win over the four-time AFCON champions Ghana in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. The match, played on Tuesday at Benghazi Stadium in Libya, brought Sudan within one point of qualification for the tournament, set to be held in Morocco.

The Sudanese team's performance has ignited conversation across social media. Sudan now has two remaining matches against Angola and Niger, and needs just one point to secure their place in AFCON 2025.

We asked our audience on social media about their expectations for the upcoming games. Yasir Mohamed predicted that Sudan will play well and win against Niger to qualify for the finals. Hassan Idris shared this optimism, proudly stating, "Sudan will defeat everyone who stands in its way."

Not everyone is as hopeful, though. Munir Musa believes Sudan may collapse in their next match against Niger, while Gamar Gamar simply wished the team "good luck and victory".

One thing is certain: the team's success has brought much-needed joy to Sudan, offering its people something to unite around, even if just for 90 minutes. As one Radio Dabanga listener said: "The Sudanese people deserve this joy."