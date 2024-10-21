Africa: Health Activists Picket Against High Cost of Nutritious Food On World Food Day

On World Food Day, activists from PHM South Africa held a picket, protesting soaring prices of healthy food

On World Food Day, October 16, the People's Health Movement (PHM) South Africa organized a picket in front of the National Parliament to protest the high cost of healthy and nutritious food in the country.

While the South African Constitution guarantees the right to food, PHM South Africa argued that only the wealthy can afford healthy meals today. "The soaring prices of nutritious food have placed it beyond the reach of millions, forcing many to resort to cheaper, ultra-processed foods," they said. Ultra-processed foods, which have been linked to a long list of non-communicable diseases, including cancer and diabetes, make this a pressing social justice issue, the picket organizers noted.

Currently, 20 million South Africans go hungry every day, with an additional 10 million unable to consistently provide enough food for themselves and their families. At the same time, approximately one-third of the country's food production--about 10 million tonnes--goes to waste annually. "This disparity between abundance and deprivation is a grave injustice," PHM South Africa stated.

To address the crisis, health activists are calling on the government to take action, including by regulating food prices, taxing unhealthy food products, and supporting small-scale farmers. "We demand that land be made available to communities so people can grow their own food, increasing food sovereignty and reducing dependence on commercial food sources," PHM South Africa said.

"Hunger, malnutrition, and non-communicable diseases are preventable, but only with the necessary political will and decisive action," they concluded. "We call on Parliament to lead in this effort and ensure that the fundamental right to food is fully realized for all South Africans."

