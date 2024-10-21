South Africa: Reflecting On Dr Tito Mboweni's Life

Former Minister of Finance and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Tito Mboweni has been remembered for his culinary skills, humour and as someone who was kind.

"What I will miss most about my father isn't just his humour or resilience, it's the small moments. The way he could listen, really listen when you needed to talk and the way his presence could fill a room with warmth.

"He made people feel seen and valued no matter who they were or what they were going through. He had a way of simplifying life's complexities [and] reminding us that at the end of the day, all we really have is each other," his son Sello Mboweni said.

This as the country bid farewell to the former Minister and Governor at his funeral held at the Nkowankowa Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

Following his passing last Saturday, the Presidency announced that Dr Mboweni would be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Saturday's funeral at which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy, featured ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In his tribute, Sello spoke of his father's quiet strength and wisdom.

"My father was a man who took life's punches with resilience and humour. He was never one to dwell in the past or be held down by regrets, I think that is one of the greatest lessons he has left us. He believed that life was for living, for laughing, for forgiving , not just others but yourself as well," said Sello who was flanked by his brothers Tumi and Pule Mboweni.

Credited with the ability of seeing the potential in others, the eighth Governor of the SARB's love for cooking was also brought to the fore. The Governor often shared his prowess in the kitchen on social media platform, X.

"He even believed in himself to be the five star chef we all know him to be. He was a man who believed in possibilities, in second chances and in never giving up. These are lessons I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"What I admired most about him was his heart, he was kind to everyone. He made people feel valued, listened to and cared for, that is a rare thing in this world."

Sello also spoke of his father's love for the night sky.

"My dad always loved a sky full of stars and now when I look up, I know there's one shinning a little brighter, a little closer to me. Among all those stars, I've got my own lucky star if you will, guiding me as dad always did.

You all know how dad loved his pilchards, the ones in that unmistakable red tin, whether it was for a quick snack or a full on dish, there was no question of his devotion," the younger Mboweni said.

In delivering the eulogy, President Ramaphosa said Mboweni was known by many names.

"He was known by many names to many different people: Comrade Tito, Uncle Tito, Governor 8, erstwhile National Breadwinner, unpaid impresario for Lucky Star, The Duke of Magoebaskloof."

President Ramaphosa also spoke of Mboweni as someone who was "larger than life because he led such a big life and touched the lives of many people."

"Who, but Uncle Tito, could have a chart-topping rap song titled with his name? Who, but the Duke of Magoebaskloof, could share tips with 1.5 million followers on the best curry powder to cook a chicken with and impart economic education at the same time?

"Our younger generation, many of his social media followers, have a delightful phrase: understanding the assignment. Loosely deciphered it means knowing what must be done and doing it well," said the President.