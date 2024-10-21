South Africa: Dr Tito Mboweni Remembered As a Trailblazer

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the late former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni as a man who understood the assignment, describing him as a trailblazer who has left an enduring legacy in South Africa's public and economic spheres.

The President delivered the eulogy at Mboweni's Special Official Funeral Category 2 at the Nkowankowa stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

Mboweni, who was the first Labour Minister in democratic South Africa passed away last week following a short illness at the age of 65.

He was fondly known by names like Comrade Tito, Uncle Tito, erstwhile National Breadwinner, unpaid impresario for Lucky Star and The Duke of Magoebaskloof.

Acknowledging the deep pain of the loss, the President expressed the nation's shared grief with the Mboweni family stating "we are all feeling the pain together with you."

The President spoke movingly about Mboweni's enduring legacy, describing him as a servant leader whose contributions to South Africa spanned his roles as a freedom fighter, businessman, central banker, and politician.

"Comrade Tito, you understood the assignment. As we bid you farewell my brother, my comrade, my fellow fly fisherman, your legacy is of a successful transformation from a freedom fighter to a businessman, central banker and politician. You were a true servant leader, admired and loved by the people. You delivered on what was required of you," the President said.

As South Africa's first black Reserve Bank Governor and former Minister of Finance, Mboweni's contributions to economic transformation and fiscal discipline were transformative, President Ramaphosa noted.

"He oversaw the modernisation of the Reserve Bank, introduced inflation targeting, and convened the bank's first monetary policy committee meetings. He championed economic transformation, just as he championed fiscal discipline and evidence-based policymaking.

"To keep the citizenry abreast on economic policy matters, he introduced a televised monetary policy statement. Later, as Minister of Finance, he undertook one of the most difficult of roles. It requires someone of mettle. It requires an ability to take difficult decisions and to withstand extreme pressure," the President said.

Mboweni's legacy also extended to his groundbreaking work as the first Minister of Labour, where he played a key role in passing labour laws that restored dignity to workers. The president acknowledged that these policies fundamentally transformed the labour relations landscape in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa fondly recalled Mboweni's use of a potted Aloe Ferox plant during his budget speeches, a symbol of South Africa's resilience in difficult times.

"We remember how he would dramatically bring a potted Aloe Ferox plant to his Budget speeches to illustrate his approach to fiscal discipline. Through the Aloe Ferox he sought to illustrate that like our country, the Aloe Ferox survives and thrives when times are tough.

"We continue to admire how he always sought to demystify matters of the economy for our citizens. He insisted that government must communicate with the people on how the economic decisions we take impact their lives."

As Finance Minister, Mboweni faced numerous challenges but remained steadfast in his commitment to pragmatic fiscal management while advancing economic reforms through initiatives like Operation Vulindlela.

Connection with the youth

Mboweni's remarkable connection with the younger generation was also highlighted, with the President pointing to his popularity on social media and the release of a chart-topping rap song named after him.

"Who, but Uncle Tito, could have a chart-topping rap song titled with his name? Who, but the Duke of Magoebaskloof, could share tips with 1.5 million followers on the best curry powder to cook a chicken with and impart economic education at the same time?" President Ramaphosa remarked.

The President noted that the younger generation, some of whom were his social media followers, "have a delightful phrase: understanding the assignment."

"Loosely deciphered it means knowing what must be done and doing it well," he said.

Serving with dedication

The President underscored Mboweni's dedication to integrity and service, saying that his reputation remained untarnished despite holding high office.

"You acquitted yourself with dignity and with honour in the ANC [African National Congress], in government and beyond. You depart this world with that dignity, that honour and that reputation intact.

"You did not disgrace or betray your movement or the people of this country. You were a credit and an asset to both. This is the most we can hope for as leaders. This is the highest we should aspire to.

"Like Tito, we should strive to be true servant leaders. We should each aspire to do everything that our country asks of us. Fare well, Mkonto. Rest in eternal peace," the President said.