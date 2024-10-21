South Sudan Works to Reintegrate Young Mothers Back Into School

Juba, South Sudan — South Sudan is making significant strides in addressing the gender gap in education by reintegrating teenage mothers into schools, experts say.

Juol Nhomngek Daniel, a South Sudanese lawmaker, said the rate of early and forced marriage among teenage girls is alarming.

"This is a very serious issue that ... South Sudan should pay attention to because it mostly disadvantages women and young girls," Daniel said.

Early marriage is still common in many communities in South Sudan. Girls are often married off to secure economic stability for their families, a practice that not only limits their potential by denying their right to education but also perpetuates cycles of poverty.

For example, Fatima was in her final year of primary school when she was forced into marriage. Her family cited financial struggles as the reason for the early marriage, a move that nearly ended her education.

"I was forced to get married by my parents. That's why I had to drop out of school," said Fatima, whose real name is not being used for fear of reprisals.

Fatima's story mirrors that of Naye, who had her first child during her final year of high school. Her parents saw her pregnancy as the end of her education.

Naye (also not her real name) said that after she conceived, she "never got the support" that she used to receive from her parents, and that she struggles "to provide for myself and for my girl."

Determined to continue her education, Naye returned to school six months after giving birth, defying societal expectations. Now she is pursuing a degree in business administration at St. John Catholic University in Yambio.

For Nelly (not her real name), her parents saw her marriage as an opportunity for economic gain. A local man promised to give her parents several cows and millions of South Sudanese pounds as a dowry, leading them to push her into marriage.

Nelly had her own dreams, though, and agreed to marry a man of her choosing, with the condition that he would allow her to go back to school.

"I got a man because my parents weren't paying my school fees," she said. "He told me to first give birth, and then he would pay my school fees. That's how I got pregnant and dropped out of school. Now he has accepted to pay for my education."

Daniel, the lawmaker, said addressing early and forced marriage in South Sudan requires a concerted effort to challenge deep-seated cultural practices.

"It is hard to eliminate because of cultural aspects," Daniel said. "Early and forced marriage is seen as a positive value in the society rather than a vice. To eradicate it, we need deep-rooted government policies that address practices like forced and child marriage."

Attitudes are slowly changing in communities where education for girls is not a priority, thanks to grassroots campaigns by international organizations. These efforts are reshaping cultural perceptions and highlighting the value of educating girls.

Now back in school, Fatima encourages parents to reconsider early marriage and prioritize education for their children, especially girls.

"I would never want my daughter to go through the life I've experienced," she said. "I will give my children equal rights to education and ensure they have the support I didn't."

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction reports that over 70% of children -- more than 2.8 million -- are not going to school. Conflict, displacement and early marriage are the major reasons for the high dropout rates.

International organizations such as Save the Children play a crucial role in supporting girls' education, especially for young mothers such as Fatima and Naye.

Isaac Otieno, education technical specialist at Save the Children International in Juba, said his organization "has been deliberate in supporting girls in school."

"We are investing heavily in reenrolling young mothers who dropped out due to pregnancy," he said. "Through our Multi-Year Resilience Program, funded by Education Cannot Wait, we provide school uniforms, scholastic materials, and advocate with school authorities to accept these young mothers back into school."