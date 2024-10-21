Zambia: Authorities Must Immediately Release Arrested Journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo

Responding to the arrest of Zambian journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo in Lusaka, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said:

"Zambian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo and stop targeting him simply for doing his job.

Journalism is not a crime. In fact, Zambia's Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa

"Journalism is not a crime. In fact, Zambia's Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and media freedom. Authorities must uphold their constitutional and international human rights obligations and allow journalists to freely carry out their work."

Background

Police arrested Zgambo, who writes for the Zambia Whistleblower website, on 16 October while he was having a meal at a mall and have held him at the Ridgeway Police Station. He has not been officially charged, but the arrest follows publication of an article perceived to be critical of government officials.

Zgambo's arrest comes days after President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed his administration's commitment to press freedom and the promotion of access to information.

Zambian authorities have harassed and intimidated Zgambo in past years. In August, police arrested him for two days before releasing him on bail on sedition charges following publication of an article calling for government transparency surrounding a rental property allegedly linked to President Hichilema. If convicted, Zgambo faces up to seven years in jail.

In 2023, he was arrested twice for his critical reporting. In 2013, authorities charged him with sedition related to his coverage of then-president Michael Sata.