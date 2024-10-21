Africa: AU Gives Positive Grade On Women's High-Level Forum of Great Lakes Region

Luanda — The special envoy of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop, made a positive assessment of the high-level forum of women in the Great Lakes Region on Saturday in Luanda.

At the end of the two days working diplomatic journey, Bineta Diop said the objectives and targets have been reached, as women expressed their readiness to contribute to effective peace in the region.

The AU official highlighted that during the forum, women warned that if they are not included in the spaces for conflicts resolution in the region, they will do it their own way, which is why they are taking action now with this meeting.

Bineta Diop thanked president João Lourenço for opening the doors as mediator, so that women could come together to contribute to this process.

The diplomat pointed out that women from Rwanda and DRC will return and guarantee that they will contribute to peace in both countries and that they will sit at the same table to find solutions and actions.

Bineta Diop said she expects the conclusions of the event to be adopted officially, as a reference document for peace.

During the two days in Angolan capital, Luanda, African women spoke about, among other topics, "The humanitarian and security situation in eastern DRC and the Great Lake region", "The economic impact of the conflict on women in the region", "Mechanisms for the eradication of violence gender-based in the context of conflict" and "Strengthening cross-border peace building and the formation of women's coalitions".

