South Africa: Former Joburg Mayor Arrested in Funeral Policy Scam - South African News Briefs - October 21, 2024

Former Johannesburg Mayor Arrested in Funeral Policy Scam

Former Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah councilor Kabelo Gwamanda has been arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam, reports IOL. Gwamanda is accused of defrauding Soweto residents through his company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, which operated from 2011. Residents paid monthly premiums for funeral insurance, but when they attempted to make claims, Gwamanda reportedly disappeared. After serving as Johannesburg's mayor for a year, Gwamanda was removed from office and later appointed as a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for community development in August.

Food Poisoning Deaths Spur Spaza Shop Inspections

Several inspections have been scheduled across Gauteng to assess compliance with food safety regulations at spaza shops in township areas, reports SABC News. This follows the tragic deaths of six children in Soweto, who allegedly consumed contaminated snacks purchased from a spaza shop. Community members have accused foreign-owned spaza shops of selling expired goods, which has sparked looting incidents, leading to the closure of several shops in the Vaal and Naledi areas of Soweto. From February to September this year, Gauteng has recorded 207 cases of food poisoning. Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile has urged the national government to take decisive action on this issue.

Three Dead, Seven Injured in KwaZulu-Natal Head-on Collision

Three people have died, and seven others are in critical condition following a head-on collision on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said they were called to the scene near KwaGingindlovu. "Unfortunately, the crash claimed three lives and seven others sustained serious injuries. Our advanced life support team stabilized five of the critically injured victims before they were transported to the hospital. The remaining two were taken by other emergency services," said Meyrick. A team was sent to the scene to close off the Durban-bound lane to manage traffic toward Empangeni. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 6 warning for heavy rain along the coast and nearby inland areas from Port Alfred to Richards Bay.

