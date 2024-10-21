Zimbabwe: Braai Fest Lives to Billing

IMBIBERS and foodies had a memorable weekend at this year's Castle Lager Braai Festival held at Old Hararians last Saturday in the capital.

Known for attracting thousands of festival goers, this year's edition lived up to expectations as the turnout was impressive.

Entertainment-wise, Winky D performed to perfection.

Love or loathe him, the Ninja president is no doubt one of Zimbabwe's finest entertainers who delivers effortlessly on stage.

He simply showed his class last weekend with a playlist of sing-along tracks.

To say his act was superb would be an understatement.

Maybe magical is the right word to honour the Kambuzuma bred chanter who is doing very well.

Top South African dancing sensation, Kamo Mphela, had a good day in office.

Despite performing for less than an hour, fans simply enjoyed everything about her act.

Exuding confidence as ever, the former internet sensation is capitalising on her innovation.

The 24-year-old who is famed for club bangers like 'Twente' 'Suka Emabozen', 'Meneme' and 'Sbwl', in which she collaborated with South African singer, Busiswa, hardly disappoints on stage.

Deejay Aida (behind) backed by MC Tatsi ignite the crowd at the 9th edition of the Castle Lager Braai Fest over the weekend in Harare-Picture:Joshua Muswere

She easily won the hearts of many with her stage interaction and communication which made her act distinct.

Mphela, who has mastered the art of entertaining festival goers, was in her usual best after she delivered a polished performance.

Not to be outdone was the man of the moment Master H whose stock is rising by each passing day.

The Chitungwiza bred chanter repaid the faith that Delta Beverages is showing in him.

The Castle Lager Braai Fest is no doubt one of the biggest events on the entertainment calendar where top acts are invited to perform.

Buoyed by a rich catalogue of songs like 'Dhadzi', 'Zviri Mumoyo', and 'Nawanadem' among other tracks, Master H proved a point that Zimdancehall is here to stay.

"The guy is in a league of his own. I thoroughly enjoyed the show. He proved me wrong because I used to underrate Zimdancehall over the years.

"You can only disapprove of this act out of ignorance and hate," said a fan only identified as Mhofela.

The event organisers got it right as they prioritised festival goers' security.

There was maximum security to ensure that fans were in good hands.

The stage and lighting were superb, befitting the festival.

All the acts in the line-up performed to perfection.

9th edition Castle Lager Braai Fest headliner Kamo Mphela delivers an astounding perfomance in Harare over the weekend-Picture:Joshua Muswere

Fans are now calling for consistency from artists who seem to invest a lot on stage.

The same energy they show at big festivals should be shown at their weekly gigs.

The Castle Lager Braai Fest summed up October as one of the busiest months on the calendar.

October has been laden with high-profile events including the Kadoma Music Festival, Vhara Matare Festival, Girl Fest among others.

The 10th month of the year has proved that fans still value their fun despite some hiccups that have characterised the year.

On that note, this year's Castle Lager Braai Fest will be remembered for honouring young talent like Master H and Kamo Mphela who are trending for their hard work.