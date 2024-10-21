Angola: Census 2024 - Over 100 Communes Covered

18 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The director-general of the National Statistics Institute (INE), José Calengi on Friday said at least 112 communes in the country, out of the total of 518 planned, have already completed the data collection process for the General Population and Housing Census (2024 Census) running since September 19.

Calengi said the communes are mainly from the provinces of Cuanza-Norte, Zaire, Huambo, Cuanza-Sul, Lunda-Sul, Malanje Cuando-Cubango, Uíge, Lunda-Norte, Luanda, Cabinda and Moxico.

He added that more communes will declare the end of data collection within two or five days, taking into account the dynamics that takes place in the ground.

Regarding the extension of the period, he said the aim is to guarantee greater coverage of the process and quality of data, which are crucial for the country's development, due to some constraints registered in the first two weeks, such as difficulties in handling tablets, on the part of agents, and provision of an incorrect bank account numbers, which affected the transfer of values.

The process involves 79,423 field agents, divided into 67,131 data collectors and 12,092 supervisors, who have secured the work throughout the national territory. The previous census held in 2014, reported that the country by that time had 25.7 million habitants.

The 2024 general census is an essential process for Angolan society, as it will provide concrete and updated indicators for defining public policies and decision-making.

