Uganda: Museveni Hosts Somali President, Forging Stronger Security and Trade Bonds

Kampala, Uganda — In a move to cement regional relations, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at State House Uganda on Saturday.

The bilateral talks tackled a wide range of issues, culminating in a joint press conference where both leaders laid out their strategy for enhanced collaboration.

The two heads of state have focused on the persistent challenges faced by Somalia and the Horn of Africa, resulting in several crucial agreements:

- Security: Uganda committed to bolstering Somalia's defense capabilities, offering support to the newly established African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), now known as AUSSOM.

- Economic Ties: Both nations aimed to broaden their economic engagement, with plans to increase trade volumes and foster mutual investments.

- Regional Unity: Museveni expressed admiration for Somalia's new membership in the East African Community and its forthcoming role at the UN Security Council, underscoring Somalia's rising international profile.

- Sovereignty: The lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia was hailed as a major step towards national sovereignty, allowing Somalia to manage its security autonomously.

Museveni emphasized the summit's results as a landmark in their relationship, fostering a partnership committed to peace and economic well-being throughout the region.

The presence of esteemed officials from both nations at the press conference underlined the summit's significance not only for bilateral relations but also for the broader geopolitical dynamics of Africa.