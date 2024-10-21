Uganda: MP Nkunyingi Calls for Increased Support for Blood Services and Health Awareness

Kyaddondo East MP Muwada Nkunyingi has called for greater government support for the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) and an increased focus on health awareness in communities.

His remarks came after a successful free medical camp held at Wampewo Playground, Kyadondo East, organized by Watoto Church.

Hundreds of residents benefited from the camp, receiving free medical services, treatment, and medicine, thanks to contributions from various medical groups and volunteers.

While commending the efforts of the medical teams, Nkunyingi highlighted the challenges faced by UBTS in maintaining regular blood collection drives due to financial limitations.

"At the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services tent, I learned that the agency struggles with financial constraints that hinder its ability to regularly conduct blood collection drives in communities," Nkunyingi said.

"There is a growing need for blood in health centers, and it's crucial for leaders to intervene and advocate for an increased budget for UBTS," he added.

Nkunyingi emphasized the importance of supporting UBTS to ensure an adequate blood supply in hospitals and encouraged the public to participate in regular blood donations.

"It is vital to remind people to donate blood regularly by visiting any Uganda Blood Transfusion Services center, which are located in various parts of the country," he added.

During his visit to the Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) tent, Nkunyingi was briefed about the rising transmission of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB). The IDI is actively tracking contacts of infected individuals but stressed the need for increased public awareness to help prevent the spread of these diseases.

"Greater awareness is needed on safeguards to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases," the MP said, urging the community to take necessary precautions.

At the cancer screening van, Nkunyingi was informed about the increasing cases of breast and lung cancers, with health professionals underscoring the importance of regular checkups. "Health experts pointed out the rise in breast and lung cancer cases, so it's crucial for people to undergo regular screenings," he noted.

Nkunyingi also visited the HIV testing tent, where he encouraged residents to regularly check their HIV status and adhere to medical advice.

"I advise everyone to check their HIV status regularly at validated centers and prioritize safe practices in relationships," he said, especially urging those of marriageable age to practice safe and responsible relationships.

The camp's pharmacy provided free medication for various common ailments, greatly benefiting the residents. Nkunyingi expressed his gratitude to the hospitals and medical practitioners who contributed to the camp.

"I thank the various hospitals and medical practitioners who came together to offer these free medical services," he said.

MP Nkunyingi also praised Watoto Church for organizing the medical camp and highlighted the importance of bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

"Bravo to Watoto Church for this initiative. Such efforts are critical in improving the health and well-being of our communities," he said.