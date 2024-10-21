Somalia: New Somali Police Commissioner Conducts Security Assessment in Mogadishu Stations

Mogadishu, Somalia — Brigadier General Asad Osman, Police Commissioner of Somalia, made unannounced visits to several police stations across Mogadishu last night to evaluate their operational effectiveness and security preparedness.

The inspections come as part of Osman's ongoing commitment to enhance public safety and law enforcement capabilities within the capital.

General Osman, who was appointed in late September, has prioritized improving police-community relations and bolstering security measures in response to ongoing challenges, including threats from extremist groups like Al-Shabaab.

His visits included stations in key neighborhoods such as Karaan, Yaqshid, Abdicasis, and Hamarweyne, where he engaged with officers and assessed the stations' operational readiness.

The Commissioner's initiative follows recent security incidents, including a bomb attack, underscoring the urgency of his assessments. His presence at these stations was not only to inspect but also to boost morale among the ranks, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and community engagement in maintaining security.

"This is about ensuring our police force is not only well-equipped but also deeply connected with the communities they serve," Commissioner Osman stated during one of his visits. "Our goal is to foster a secure environment where citizens feel protected and law enforcement is trusted."

The visits are part of a broader strategy to overhaul security protocols, enhance training, and improve the infrastructure of police stations across Mogadishu, aiming to address both immediate security threats and long-term community policing needs.