South Africa: DA Calls for Urgent Action As Over 100,000 Child Rape Cases Reported in Six Years

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is sounding the alarm on South Africa's escalating child rape crisis, revealing shocking statistics that highlight a systemic failure to protect vulnerable children. Over 106 000 rape cases and 22,000 sexual assault cases involving children have been reported over the last six financial years. In response, the DA will write to the Portfolio Committees on Police, Social Development, and Justice to hold an emergency joint meeting to address the dire need for coordinated interventions at protecting South Africa's children from heinous crimes such as rape, sexual assault, and other violent offences. With rape accounting for 38.3% of all crimes against children nationwide in 2022/2023, the DA is calling for urgent action to safeguard South Africa's youth.

The DA's call to action comes amid alarming statistics revealed through a DA parliamentary question showing between the financial years of 2018/2019 and 2023/2024, 106,001 rape cases involving children were reported. On average, this equals approximately 1,472 child rape cases per month. Or to roughly 48 rape cases per day.

With 22,722 sexual assault cases reported over the same period, that equates to an average of 316 child sexual assault cases per month or roughly 10 cases per day. While these statistics are shocking not all rapes are reported, pointing to an even greater crisis than the numbers alone indicate.

There has also been a massive increase in attempted murder and assault GBH on children too. 91 children were raped at school as revealed by the recent crime statistics from April 2024 to June 2024.

Government needs to identify a child safety strategy, build partnerships with NGOs and develop an inter-sectoral plan to promote the safety of South Africa's children.

In the Eastern Cape alone during the 2022/2023 financial year, 45.9% of all reported crimes against children were rapes. Nationwide, rape constituted a shocking 38.3% of reported crimes against children. Even more distressing is the fact that the vast majority--90.1%--of child rape victims are girls. Across the country, child rape and sexual violence cases remain pervasive. Provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng contribute significantly to these numbers, with no sign of these trends decreasing over the years.

Although 18,108 rape cases involving child victims were reported to the SAPS in 2022/2023, only 10,435 arrests were made, and an even smaller fraction of 471 child rape cases were enrolled for trial by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) during the same period. This glaring gap between arrests and trials points to a systemic failure in ensuring justice for the most vulnerable. Over a period of four years, from 2020 to 2024, only 1,710 child rape cases and 768 sexual assault cases have been brought to trial. The DA believes this is unacceptable and indicative of the urgency for systemic reform.

The DA is resolute in its stance that urgent action must be taken to protect children. The collaboration between the Portfolio Committees of Police, Social Development, and Justice and Constitutional Development will be a critical step in addressing these ongoing crises. South Africa's children deserve better, and the DA will continue to push for more stringent protective measures, greater accountability, and justice for the victims of these horrific crimes. We will not rest until meaningful change is achieved.