Uganda: Kabale Locals Raise Concern Over Faulty Street Lights

Residents of Kabale municipality are scratching their heads over the town's installed street lights which have been flickering and flashing like disco lights.

The unusual illumination pattern has left many worried and puzzled. The street lights stretching from Kabale-Mbarara highway and Kabale-Kisoro were intended to enhance safety and security.

Some residents fear the unusual lighting could trigger epilepsy seizures or cause accidents.

Client Betunga, one of the residents, notes that the past three months, the installed street lights are no longer serving the purpose especially at night.

He says the lights have turned into disco lights hence affecting their sight.

"Some lights the batteries have been stolen. I urge the authorities to address the issue promptly." Betunga says.

Allan Tulyatunga Bwashesha the chairman of Boda Boda riders Kabale, states that at first the streets were operating well, but currently, they have caused a lot of accidents.

"Sometimes people get accidents, some road users find themselves knocking on pavements including car drivers. These lights are challenging. It's not only the boda boda riders that get disturbed but also pedestrians,"Bwashesha states.

The Kabale resident district commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma admits the situation is a security concern in the municipality, fearing that criminals might take advantage of the situation.

The Kabale Municipality deputy town clerk Eric Sunday says that there are two categories of street lights that are handled by different sections; the Kabale municipal council as well as the Uganda National Roads Authority that is in charge of the highway street lights.

In a phone interview the Uganda National Roads Authority spokesperson Allan Sempebwa said they are working towards getting a contractor.

"We have received confirmation from our lighting and technical teams but this is a situation we have been working on to try and get a contractor. What had delayed us was lack of funding, once we got the funding recently, we kicked on the exercise to pick on a contractor who is going to maintain and restore proper functionality of these street lights," Sempebwa said

" So we hope that we under take this activity before end of this month."