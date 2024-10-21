Uganda: Kitagwenda Parents Tasked On Ending Forced Marriages

20 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kitagwenda District, Phillip Rutaremwa, has urged parents to stop forcing young people into marriages, citing the harmful consequences.

Speaking at a community engagement with farmers at Balyanika Primary School, he warned that "forced marriages not only violate the rights of young people but also perpetuate cycles of poverty and domestic violence."

Rutaremwa emphasized the need for parents to prioritize their children's well-being and future opportunities over cultural or financial pressures.

He also highlighted the critical role of proper child guidance, stressing that neglect could lead to long-term struggles for families.

"If you don't guide children properly, you will end up suffering with grandchildren you can't manage to raise," he said, urging parents to instill values and provide supportive environments.

The community meeting addressed social issues contributing to early and forced marriages while promoting better parenting practices to curb these challenges.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.