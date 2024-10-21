Uganda: Kitagwenda Parents Tasked On Ending Forced Marriages

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kitagwenda District, Phillip Rutaremwa, has urged parents to stop forcing young people into marriages, citing the harmful consequences.

Speaking at a community engagement with farmers at Balyanika Primary School, he warned that "forced marriages not only violate the rights of young people but also perpetuate cycles of poverty and domestic violence."

Rutaremwa emphasized the need for parents to prioritize their children's well-being and future opportunities over cultural or financial pressures.

He also highlighted the critical role of proper child guidance, stressing that neglect could lead to long-term struggles for families.

"If you don't guide children properly, you will end up suffering with grandchildren you can't manage to raise," he said, urging parents to instill values and provide supportive environments.

The community meeting addressed social issues contributing to early and forced marriages while promoting better parenting practices to curb these challenges.