Ethiopia: Transport, Logistics Sector Advancing to Provide Services Suitable for Ethiopia's Growing Economy - Minister Alemu

Addis Ababa — Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime said the transport and logistics sector is working to provide services suitable for the country's growing economy.

The 100-day performance review of the Council of Ministers for the first quarter of 2017 was held in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On the occasion it was indicated that the implementation of the comprehensive macroeconomic reform program is bringing encouraging results in all sectors.

The macroeconomic reform implemented in the country has enabled the sector to carry out effective operations, he stated.

Extensive works have been carried out to provide timely delivery of fertilizer to the farmers and to provide sufficient inputs to the producers, Alemu mentioned.

Dry port, sea, land and air transport development works have been carried out during the first quarter, he mentioned.

The construction of suitable storage for perishable products is currently underway, especially as the agricultural sector is progressing, the minister pointed out.

Considering the growth of the country, various activities are being carried out to increase the provision of logistics services, Alemu stressed.

In order to modernize the public transport service, works are being carried out together with ethio telecom to increase transparency and accountability, according to him.

Moreover, efforts are being made to ensure that the country's import-export trade can be transported without disruption by working on alternative port services.

For this, Ethiopia has fulfilled its role in terms of building road developments that connect with neighboring countries, he added.