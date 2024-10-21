East Africa: Political Parties Express Strong Determination to Safeguard Ethiopia's Interest in Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa — Political Parties in Ethiopia have expressed their strong determination to work for the national interest of the country by enhancing internal unity and maintaining peace.

The government held a discussion with the Joint Council of Ethiopian Political Parties on current national and regional issues focusing on the situation in the Horn of Africa.

On the occasion, Head of the Democratic System Building Coordination Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of the ruling Prosperity Party, Adem Farah gave a presentation on the current geo-political situation in the Horn of Africa and its implications.

According to him, the key geopolitical issues in the Horn of Africa, where world power competition is prevalent, are the Nile and the Red Sea.

In this dynamic regional situation, Adem stressed that political parties should play their part in order to safeguard Ethiopia's national interests.

He mentioned that the destiny of Ethiopia and its neighbors is intrinsically linked; highlighting the need to realize Ethiopia's rightful quest for sea access is interrelated to its national desire with regional cooperation.

He further noted the international community has positively recognized the appropriateness of Ethiopia's request.

Stressing the need to create a common understanding on the issues of the region by defending together elements that attempt to harm the interests of Ethiopia, Adem urged political parties to work responsibly to safeguard interests as this is the responsibility of all.

Leaders of political parties who participated at the discussion said that safeguarding the interests of the country is their priority agenda.

The head of the Democratic Culture at the Prosperity Party and Vice President of the Joint Council of Ethiopian Political Parties, Melese Alemu mentioned that the political parties have reached a consensus on current national and regional issues.

In particular, the participants stressed that the Prosperity Party is working closely with other political parties to achieve Ethiopia's long-term desire and constructive regional role.

Chairman of the Joint Council, Desta Dinka explained about the discussion held on the geopolitics and diplomatic situation of the countries of the Horn of Africa and the consensus reached among the participants to work together so that Ethiopia can fulfill its interests in a peaceful way in this dynamic scenario.

The current situation in the Horn of Africa region deserves attention, the chairman said, adding that political parties in Ethiopia have confirmed their determination to work for the national interest of the country by ensuring internal unity and peace.

Leaders of the political parties stated that protecting Ethiopia's national interest is their honor and priority agenda.