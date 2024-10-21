Sudan: TSC President Receives Written Message From President of South Sudan

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, concerning bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them further, as well as issues of joint interest.

This came during his meeting, on Sunday at his office, with the Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Mr. Tut Galwak, who delivered the message to him.

Galwak said, in a press statement, that the meeting touched on the issue of South Sudan's oil and the need to address the impediments facing the flow and pumping of southern oil through Sudanese territory.

The Advisor to the President of the State of South Sudan for Security Affairs pointed out South Sudan's concern with the oil issue as it represents a its priority, revealing that pumping from pipelines started from Al-Jabalain and passes through all Sudanese territories up to the port of Bashayer, at the coast of the Red Sea.

He said that the Chairman of TSC President gave directives the competent authorities to facilitate and address all obstacles that hinder the flow of south Sudanese oil through Sudanese territory.

Galwak confirmed the readiness of the State of South Sudan to implement what was agreed upon with the Sudanese government, "All technical teams in the two countries are ready to increase production and the flow of oil through the port of Bashayer." He said.

Galwak said that his visit to Sudan, which came upon the directives of President Salva Kiir, aims at following up on all issues related to South Sudan's oil, pointing out that the South Sudanese oil pipeline has been affected by the repercussions of the war in Sudan, which increased the suffering of the citizens of South Sudan.

He explained that President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council reaffirmed, during the meeting, Sudan's readiness to provide everything that would help in the flow of South Sudan's oil and provide all facilities in this regard, adding that it was agreed to hold a meeting between the Ministries of Energy and Oil in the two countries to deliberate on how to address this issue, indicating that oil is a lifeline for the citizens of the two sister countries.

It is noteworthy that the delegation of the State of South Sudan included, in addition to President Salva Kiir's advisor for security affairs, the Ministers of the Presidency of the Republic and Oil and the Director General of the Intelligence Service.